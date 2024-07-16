Lawyer says no exhibits from alleged urination assault was 'lackadaisical policing'

Police had not taken the clothing of a woman despite allegations that her partner urinated on her during an assault, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Aaron Neil Wesley, 34, pleaded not guilty to a count of assault on November 22, 2022 which also included allegations that he had grabbed the woman around the throat and slapped her a number of times.
The case was originally committed to the Supreme Court but was remitted to the Magistrates Court.
Hearing of the case concluded on Friday.
A police officer gave evidence that the complainant appeared shaky, scared and visibly shaken when he arrived at her home.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken cross examined the officer about allegations that the complainant had a drink tipped over her and was urinated upon.
"Did you take exhibits?," Ms McCracken asked.
"I don't recall," the officer replied.
"Where did the urination take place?," Ms McCracken asked.
"I don't recall," the officer replied.
In a submission Ms McCracken referred to lackadaisical police work saying that no DNA or fingerprint evidence had been taken or clothes taken.
The court heard that the complainant Amber Smith was a hostile witness to the prosecution case in court and had said she could not remember making a 000 call.
Ms Smith had made a statement to police and was recorded on body worn camera at the time of the alleged incident.
Ms McCracken submitted that the evidence was not sufficient for magistrate Sharon Cure to find the case proven beyond reasonable doubt.
Crown prosecutor Lauren Binns said Ms Smith appeared upset, distressed and was visibly shaking on body worn camera.
Ms Binns conceded that no testing had been done to determine why the complainants hair was wet.
The court heard that Wesley was serving a jail sentence but had a pending parole application
Ms Cure adjourned the case for decision on Friday, July 26 at 2.15pm.
