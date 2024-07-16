Jail term for Newnham woman for assault and computer-related fraud charges

A 24-year-old woman will spend a further six weeks in jail after being sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court on assault and computer-related fraud charges.
Lela Lynn Marie Spotswood of Newnham pleaded guilty last week to possession and use of stolen credit cards, possession of a smoking device, and abusing a police officer.
Spotswood is also facing Supreme Court charges over an alleged aggravated armed robbery at the remote rural location of Red Hills on April 30, 2024.
Magistrate Sharon Cure not only sentenced Spotswood on Tuesday but also made a decision on a long-running bail application.
Part of the sentencing process related to two applications for breach of suspended sentences from 2023.
Ms Cure activated both a one-month jail sentence and a two-month jail sentence but made them concurrent, to be served at the same time, and backdated them to April 28, 2024, when she was taken into custody.
She imposed a further four month sentence for the recent guilty pleas but suspended two months of the sentence.
Ms Cure said the most recent offending related to drug use but showed a progression of violence.
She allowed Spotswood bail after the current sentences were finished on August 27, 2024.
Ms Cure imposed bail conditions which were aimed at providing the support she needed.
Spotswood has been committed to the Supreme Court on the alleged aggravated armed robbery for an appearance on September 2.
She faces a hearing on 16 firearm offences, including possession of stolen firearms and drug charges, in the Launceston Magistrates Court on December 3.
The court heard last week that Spotswood had the potential to play football at the AFL level.
