How is bullying and violence handled in Tasmania's public schools?

The Department of Children and Young People (DECYP) said it took allegations of inappropriate behaviour in public schools seriously and investigated them immediately.
The department said a range of protocols and procedures were in place for teachers, senior staff and the department to handle bullying and violence.
" ... Including contact with the families of students involved, along with reinforcement of behaviour expectations, respectful relationships and moral responsibilities for all students and the broader school community," a DECYP spokesperson said.
A parent of a Lilydale District School student who was bullied said the department wasn't doing enough to address bullying and the issue was "everywhere".
The parent said she moved to Lilydale, where her two children, 12 and 15, started attending the local school in 2023.
She called the experience with Lilydale District School a "dismal failure".
"The first instance of bullying was my youngest son getting his head smashed into a brick wall - he has Asperger Syndrome," she said.
"I didn't hear anything from the school; my son called me hours later and said it happened during the lunch break."
The parent said that her son experienced continuous name-calling, property damage, rock throwing and tripping - and the last straw was a death threat from another student.
"My eldest said, 'Mum, I don't understand why I have to get locked in the classroom when [the bully] is allowed to stalk me around the school with a pair of scissors, threatening to kill me'," the parent said.
The parent said eventually, her son acted violently towards the bully as he was "sick" of teachers not doing anything after telling them multiple times about being bullied.
Taking matters into their own hand, the parent started an anti-bullying Facebook page and held several anti-bullying and violence discussions for parents at Karoola Hall.
The department said when a parent complains to a school, the matter would be investigated and responded to by the school under section six of the Student Behaviour Management Policy (education.tas.gov.au).
They said if a complaint was ongoing, it was investigated and responded to by the department under sections seven, eight and nine of the management policy.
"School resources have been developed, supporting a whole of the system, evidenced-based approach to combating bullying through respectful relationships education," a spokesperson said.
"If an individual is unable to resolve an issue at the school level, a DECYP review of the process can be requested," the spokesperson said.
However, with all other internal avenues exhausted, the parent submitted an external review to the Tasmanian Ombudsman last week.
Some parents have told The Examiner they allowed their children to take their mobile phones to school even though they're banned.
Sarah Smith's daughter was bashed on a St Marys District School bus and found out via a phone call from her distressed daughter.
Another parent said she was not informed about three lockdowns at Lilydale District School.
"If my child calls me up in distress, I am going to pick them up," she said.
"I am not going to ask them to go to the office where they're told to sit for 45 minutes while teachers decide if they will even call the parent.
"There are a lot of parents like me who have decided if the teachers can't do anything, then that's that."
