'Player points first priority to help us': Roos build to NTFA footy top-tier

With the questions coming in hot ahead of their entry into the NTFA Premier League, Deloraine president Don Tracey has got on the front foot about the Roos' progress.
He said they were seeking a new senior, reserves and under-18 boys' coach as they prepare to play in the inaugural season of the new top-tier competition.
It also features Launceston, North Launceston, Longford, South Launceston and Scottsdale.
Similar to the Magpies, Deloraine have been under the microscope since being promoted due to their poor senior men's season.
The Kangaroos are eighth on the ladder with one win which was against the bottom-placed Pies. Meanwhile, their winless reserves are bottom of the table.
The under-18s, who forfeited in rounds 10, 11 and 14, are eighth on the ladder with one win.
Like Scottsdale president David Mullins, Tracey spoke of a senior team that needed about six recruits and that they were after a high-profile coach that could bring players to the club.
He also said the Roos weren't forced into applying for the Premier League and wanted to give their juniors something to aspire to rather than go elsewhere.
However, he stopped short of laying down a Scottsdale-like plan of 'finals in three years and premiership in five' as revealed by former Premier Peter Gutwein who is helping the Pies.
Tracey said the club already taken positive steps toward their aim of being competitive.
He said the Roos' senior and junior clubs intended to amalgamate.
"The juniors are looking forward to that prospect and so is the senior club and it will streamline a lot of activities," he said.
"So we'll be setting up a different type of structure with our committees."
The senior club starts at under-18 level and there has already been a strong link between the two with senior players coaching junior teams.
Tracey has also been active in the community in an effort to help draw players.
"I've been talking to local businesses regarding employment opportunities for any potential recruits coming this way," he said.
"I've spoken to a few companies and when you mention employment, there is pick-up because sometimes they have difficulty finding decent employees.
"So that's one aspect of our intentions moving forward as well, to be including of our sponsors and other employers in the district."
Tracey said there were good employment opportunities.
"We've got the poppy factory at Westbury. You've got Ashgrove Cheese and Tas Berries are a big employer here in the district," he said.
"There's a big dairy company in the area. It's got about 13 or 14 dairy farms that employ over 100 people and I've been talking to them."
He noted plenty of TSL players had come from NTFA juniors or the North-West so he's interested to see what they do in the off-season.
Tracey also said Deloraine wasn't that far from Launceston with it about a 40-minute drive.
Tracey said the Roos needed more player points to be competitive.
The system allocates a total amount of player points to each team with local players typically worth one point and outside recruits worth more.
The weaker teams are usually allocated the most.
"Having greater (player) points has been discussed with AFL Tas and they want us to be competitive, they want the competition to be competitive," Tracey said.
"And I think they need to do that for us and Scottsdale, maybe to a lesser extent Longford and South (Launceston) because they're closer to the main town there.
"The player points system is the first priority to help us."
Vice-captain Laiden Bloomfield, who lives in Westbury and works in Deloraine as an electrician, said the Roos had a core group of really committed young players who work hard.
"We just need that top-up of players, maybe some older players with the experience," the 20-year-old said.
"We are really young at the minute, our average age is 20 years old.
"But we've got that 10 to 15 players, our core group, that are really committed and show up each week.
"So you add some recruits to that, plus we get a year older and with a big pre-season I think we can really try and be competitive next year."
Tracey confirmed the club was struggling to get 18 players in the reserves each week.
He acknowledged the club needed good player numbers in the reserves and under-18s to have a strong senior side.
Tracey said the Roos' under-18s coach stepped down just before the season and Bloomfield took on the job with numbers an issue.
The president said wavering player commitment had made for a tough season and it was frustrating.
Bracknell, who were also struggling, approached Deloraine to join forces and Tracey thought they would get more players than they eventually did.
The president is optimistic about having enough under-18 players next year.
"There's a good core of under-16 boys coming up next year and with retaining the players that we've got for under-18s that are eligble for next year, I'm pretty sure our numbers will be a lot better," he said.
Deloraine's women's team, who won the premiership last year, are third on the division one ladder with seven wins.
They elected not to advance to the premier division this year after winning division one.
Tracey explained the coach didn't feel the players were ready for the jump and there were a few undecided about playing this year that have now returned.
So given the Roos chose not to go up a division this year, Tracey was asked what the feeling was toward being in the top-tier women's league next year.
"As far as I can gather, they're all for it but I think it's going to be interesting to see what happens with the clubs that didn't get into premier division," he said.
"We'll probably have to recruit some girls as well just to top us up.
"But when you look at the two top teams in the premier division, they won't be there next year - Bridgenorth and OLs."
Tracey also noted fellow promoted sides Longford and Scottsdale were struggling.
"It's going to be interesting with North Launceston as they haven't got a women's team," he added.
"They reckon they're going to field the side from their under-17 girls but it's going to be interesting to see how it all goes."
There has been concern raised about the women's league being directly aligned to the men's competition due to the difference in the quality of the promoted teams.
Tracey is a fan of a club's men's and women's teams being in the same division.
"It's been quite frustrating from the point of view of managing our staff going here, there and everywhere," he said.
"I think it was last year, two or three times we were at three venues on the one weekend. It's just not sustainable."
The president said he anticipated it would be women's, reserves and seniors at the one venue each week but wasn't sure about under-18s.
