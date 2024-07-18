The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Exclusive

'Player points first priority to help us': Roos build to NTFA footy top-tier

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated July 18 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deloraine Football Club president Don Tracey and under-14 coach, under-18 coach and seniors vice-captain Laiden Bloomfield. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Deloraine Football Club president Don Tracey and under-14 coach, under-18 coach and seniors vice-captain Laiden Bloomfield. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

With the questions coming in hot ahead of their entry into the NTFA Premier League, Deloraine president Don Tracey has got on the front foot about the Roos' progress.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL

AFL tackle shock wave opens door for NRL SOS

Lions coach Chris Fagan says he won't be directing tackle technique changes for the time being. Photo: Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
Justin Chadwick and Anna Harrington
More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.