Mona's 'Picasso' perfection is its mission to a tee

I'm not sure Kaechele was disappointed by how the event's went down. They were themselves an illustration of the Lounge's point. Men have long excluded women. To have a man be disgruntled by the inverse, and to have a court rule in favour of his legal claim of discrimination, you couldn't ask for a more perfect ending for an artwork. Kaechele said its original concept was "to drive men as crazy as possible". In one way, it did.