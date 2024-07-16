Mona's 'Picasso' perfection is its mission to a tee

Controversy and the Museum of Old and New Art are inextricable. That is an immutable fact the art world would do well to remember.
It has been the constant iconoclast, an institution defined by disruption since 2011. And this week - when Mona's curator, the artist Kirsha Kaechele, unveiled the 'Picassos' she had hung in the museum's ladies bathroom were fakes - was paradigmatic of the museum's mission, its raison d'etre.
Kaechele, an American-born artist and the wife of Mona's owner-founder David Walsh, has had an extraordinary year. One which rivals the museum's most discussed, most contentious. It has, at least, been more publicised than many of its biggest controversies, like the blood-soaked Union Flag, the "inverted crosses", the much-protested slaughter events.
It began in May when she was embroiled in a legal case with the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal after a tourist from New South Wales, Jason Lau, made a complaint after being refused entry to a section of the museum. That section was Kaechele's conceptual feminist artwork, the 'Ladies Lounge'. It was a case she eventually lost, and a section of Mona she subsequently closed.
I'm not sure Kaechele was disappointed by how the event's went down. They were themselves an illustration of the Lounge's point. Men have long excluded women. To have a man be disgruntled by the inverse, and to have a court rule in favour of his legal claim of discrimination, you couldn't ask for a more perfect ending for an artwork. Kaechele said its original concept was "to drive men as crazy as possible". In one way, it did.
And that, already, reached international headlines. Then, when the Ladies Lounge - which was said to house some of the museum's "most important works" - closed, those works, which reportedly included some 'Picassos', were moved to the womens' bathrooms.
But they weren't real. She was found out by a Guardian journalist and The Picasso Administration in Paris. Kaechele had painted them three years earlier to add a perceived prestige to the lounge, as well as, in some ways, to comment on Picasso's treatment of women. But now they've done much more than that.
Mona didn't break any laws, apparently, only ruffled a few fusty feathers. Those being critics, many of whom have belittled it, calling it "childish". And while I don't really believe it's a pure opposite - a revelatory, avant-garde middle finger to art - it is brilliant. And claims that it will affect Mona's reputation seem either obtuse or to miss the point entirely.
The faux-Picassos only serve to elevate the museum's status. What does the general public know about Mona? That it exists, as Richard Flagan called it, as an "anti-museum". What could possibly be more antithetical to the idea of the museum, a place of provenance and authenticity, than forged art? What could be better, too, than the fact the museum has, in another room, real Picasso ceramics?
These kinds of things have always upset people. Usually the elite, usually because it was something new, something outrageous. There is the oft invoked Marcel Duchamp and his piece Fountain - an upside down, signed urinal he entered into a competition. It certainly changed art. Will Kaechele's pieces? Perhaps not, but they may change the way we look at museums in the modern world.
Art and marketing have, thanks to Andy Warhol, become inseparable. What Kaechele did is also an exemplar of that.
And there are also the instances of posterity laughing at past critics. In 1890, in an exhibition review of new works, the French critic Louis Vauxcelles disparaged a group of young painters, calling them "fauves", the French for wild beasts. One of them was Henri Matisse, whose artistic movement - exemplified in that exhibition - changed the trajectory of modern art. Matisse and others of his ilk took up the name and became Fauvists.
The best artists have always been revolutionary. They have also always lied. As Kaechele, invoking Picasso once more, when she revealed the pieces, quoted him: "Art is a lie that makes us realise truth".
Maybe, by extension, museum's too are lies. What kind of truth do we take away from that?
