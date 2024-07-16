Development application approved amid ongoing flood concerns

The Break O'Day Council has approved the installation of a portable office in St Helens amid ongoing flood concerns.
A development application on behalf of Tolley's Excavations sought approval from the local government to introduce a demountable building and three storage containers to its site on Rex Court.
The proposal received unanimous support from the seven present members of the council, although a few voiced concerns over the build's location within a flood-prone area.
Senior town planner Deborah Szekely said the application needed to satisfy three performance criteria before it could be approved.
"Two of which are related to the parking and sustainable transport code, and one of which relates to the flood-prone areas code," she said.
"In terms of parking, the discretions relate to not providing an impervious surface for the internal maneuvering and car parking areas and instead relying on compacted gravel."
While the development was able to meet these requirements with little alteration, its position within the council's recently-adopted flood mapping is under further consideration.
"The shipping containers in the assessment process, they're actually exempt from the flood-prone areas code, with the proposed office building located within an area designated 'hazard level: H1'," Ms Szekely said.
"All finished floor levels will be further considered at the building stage."
The code, which takes into account depth and velocity of flows, rates a H1 hazard level as "generally safe for vehicles, people, and buildings".
"There are some ongoing compliance issues and matters that are being treated separate to this development application within our council's works department," Ms Szekely said.
"There are some issues in terms of covering stormwater infrastructure, and they're being dealt with separately."
