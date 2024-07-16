'My head was screaming in pain': Woman describes judge's attack

The intimate partner of Justice Gregory Geason has testified that the accused judge flew into a violent and jealous rage after seeing a photo of another man on her phone last year.
Justice Geason has pleaded not guilty to charges of emotional intimidation or abuse and common assault of a woman.
The second day of his hearing got underway in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court that she was residing with Justice Geason at his Hobart house on October 31 2023, when she received a picture message from a male work colleague.
"I didn't realise Greg was standing behind me and he saw the picture on the phone," she told the court.
After seeing the photograph on her phone, Justice Geason snatched the device from her and began to verbally abuse her as "disgusting" and a "s..t".
After finding more deleted text messages from the same colleague, the judge later grabbed her arms, demanding to know who the man was, she told the court.
"I tried to de-escalate the situation; I said there was nothing to worry about; there was nothing going on between the colleague and me; please calm down," the woman said.
Justice Geason then punched her in the chest up to eight times and then pushed her so forcefully that she hit her head on a mantlepiece and blacked out, she told the court.
"I recall a loud crack in my head, blacking out for a while," she said.
"When I came to, I had huge eggs on the back of my head from where my head had hit the mantle piece.
"My head was just screaming in pain. I thought it had done serious damage."
Prosecutor Neill Hutton exhibited photos of the woman taken by her as well as hospital staff and police.
They showed bruising on her arms, hips, rib cage and other areas.
Immediately after the alleged assault, Justice Geason told her: "You're so pissed you fell over," she said.
Earlier, the woman, who was testifying from a remote location, had complained to the judge that she felt uncomfortable with the camera view of the court, which showed Justice Geason sitting beside his counsel.
Magistrate Susan Wakeling ordered that the camera angle be changed to cut out the accused man from view entirely.
Mr Hutton has sought to portray Justice Geason as verbally abusive, unstable and a heavy drinker and as a man seeking control over his partner.
He asked how many drinks Justice Geason had consumed prior to the assault on October 31 last year.
The woman said he had opened a bottle of wine when he arrived home and had drunk six to eight glasses.
Defence counsel Tom Percy KC is due to begin cross-examination of the woman on Tuesday afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.