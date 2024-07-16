The Examiner
'My head was screaming in pain': Woman describes judge's attack

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 16 2024 - 1:26pm, first published 1:03pm
Justice Gregory Geason.
The intimate partner of Justice Gregory Geason has testified that the accused judge flew into a violent and jealous rage after seeing a photo of another man on her phone last year.

Benjamin Seeder

