PFD would likely have saved Circular Head drowners's life, coroner says

A kayaker who drowned near Robbins Island in 2022 would most likely have survived if he had been wearing a personal flotation device, a coroner says.
Instead, Andrew John Donohue, 49, left his PFD and mobile phone on the front seat of his vehicle on Perkins Island.
Coroner Simon Cooper noted Mr Donohue was reportedly a strong swimmer.
"I have little doubt that had Mr Donohue been wearing a PFD then he would not have died." Mr Cooper said in his record of investigation.
"Similarly, the presence of methylamphetamine in his system cannot have enhanced his prospects of survival once he entered the water.
"An EPIRB (either personal or fitted to the kayak) would have significantly increased his chances of survival."
Mr Cooper said he considered it likely Mr Donohue died within a short time of entering the water.
Mr Donohue entered the water on the pedal-operated kayak at about 7.30pm on December 30.
The people he was with on a camping trip later became concerned for his welfare after noticing his kayak was not on the beach.
They contacted police at 10.19pm and a search was organised.
The kayak was found at about 9.30am the next day on Montagu Island.
"The kayak had waders attached to it and the propeller of the electric motor was tangled in fishing line, with a fishing rod and reel still attached and dragging behind," Mr Cooper said.
"There was, however, no sign of Mr Donohue."
Mr Cooper said a searcher from Surf Life Saving Tasmania found Mr Donohue's body on the south-west corner of Robbins Island on January 1, 2023.
The coroner said Deloraine-born Mr Donohue worked as an excavator driver and was a father and grandfather.
He said there was evidence Mr Donohue started using drugs such as methylamphetamine in 2011.
Perkins Island is between Smithton and Robbins Island.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.