Women's Legal Service is holding a free 'empowering' financial boot camp

Women's Legal Service is offering a free eight-week financial fitness boot camp at Head to Health, which aims to increase women's financial knowledge.
For 45 minutes, the boot camp will explore a different financial topic to strengthen people's minds, followed by a 45-minute exercise session to strengthen bodies.
The event is aimed at women over 18; according to the organisers, all fitness and financial competency levels are welcome to attend.
Women's Legal Service finance literacy officer Verity Quill said the sessions are being run in Launceston, and two will be held in Scottsdale.
"Hopefully, it will help people with the cost of living crisis, increase their financial knowledge, and things that they hadn't considered when it comes to their money, but done in an amicable and fun way," Ms Quill said.
The finance literacy officer said that if people have good mental health, "which they can achieve through physical fitness, they can ultimately take a holistic wellness approach".
"If we can look after our bodies, we can also help look after our minds. Plus, the Head to Health building is a fantastic space for people to drop into," Ms Quilty said.
The officer said she hopes this multifaceted approach will help the women enrolling in the program "to feel good and have a better outlook by the end of the sessions."
Hollie McCullagh from Hive Fitness will facilitate the exercise component of the sessions and tailor the fitness program to each person's appropriate level.
"So no matter what fitness level the person comes into the program, Holly has the skills to adapt it to their capability," Ms Quill said.
The program will be open to between eight and ten participants, and Ms Quill said, "It's first in, best dressed to getting a spot".
"This program will also be useful to parents in terms of how they speak with their children about money because times have changed in how a seven or eight-year-old is growing up with money," Ms Quill said.
She said there are many different ways of banking and investing money these days, and not everyone is well-informed or knows how to speak to their children about money matters appropriately.
Ms Quill said older women would benefit from the sessions because superannuation wasn't available for women until recently.
"So, we've got women retiring with significantly less than their male counterparts because it [superannuation] wasn't compulsory [before 1992]," Ms Quill said.
The boot camps begin on July 25.
To register interest, contact Verity Quill at verity@womenslegaltas.org.au or (call/SMS) 0456 631 892.
