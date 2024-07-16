An eagle that can't fly teaches kids about the importance of nature

John Wilkes has always had a love for birds and made a life for himself rehabilitating injured Tasmanian eagles and owls - now he is passing on his wealth of knowledge to the next generation.
Mr Wilkes said one particular bird called Penguin didn't quite make it back to the wild.
"When Penguin came along we knew she wouldn't make it back into the wild," he said.
"She had a fractured wing and had partially lost sight in one eye.
"She proved to be a really well-tempered bird and as a result of that we use Penguin to educate people."
Mr Wilkes said he runs information sessions - with Penguin on his shoulder - for the public, especially younger people. The last session was held at Valentino's Safe Company in Lilydale on Sunday, July 14.
"We run them for an hour, we talk about different species in Tasmania, their threats and where they fit in the ecosystem and what they contribute to that," he said.
"To conclude, there is a questions and answers in the last 15 minutes."
Mr Wilkes said he was "very keen" to promote the education of birds and said the experience he offered was unique and free.
Mr Wilkes said having a real connection to nature taught young people about responsibility, care and compassion.
"Kids, even in rural areas, aren't out in nature as much as they used to be," he said.
"To have a real connection and appreciation for animals is important, holding responsibility for their well-being and existence is quite a special thing."
Mr Wilkes said children must be exposed to nature if they are to develop an interest, and he finds purpose in facilitating it.
"I am not going to be around forever, so if I can engage young people then maybe one in 100 might want to get involved with raptors," he said.
Mr Wilkes runs North West Raptor Rescue from his farm in Lilydale.
