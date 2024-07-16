The Examiner
An eagle that can't fly teaches kids about the importance of nature

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated July 16 2024 - 11:56am, first published 11:53am
John Wilkes and two wedge-tails eagles at North East Raptor Rescue. Picture by Paul Scambler
John Wilkes and two wedge-tails eagles at North East Raptor Rescue. Picture by Paul Scambler

John Wilkes has always had a love for birds and made a life for himself rehabilitating injured Tasmanian eagles and owls - now he is passing on his wealth of knowledge to the next generation.

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

