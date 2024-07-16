The Examiner
Rights over pocket of Waverley land signed over for pocket change

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 17 2024 - 5:00am
Launceston councillors voted to exchange rights over a part of a Waverley industrial estate for $1, plus costs. Picture by Google
The Launceston council will hand over its rights to a small patch of land at Waverley for pocket change - if at all.

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

