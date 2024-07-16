Rights over pocket of Waverley land signed over for pocket change

The Launceston council will hand over its rights to a small patch of land at Waverley for pocket change - if at all.
City of Launceston councillors unanimously voted to dispose of the council's interest in land at 16-30 Waverley Road for a maximum price of $1.
This was in addition to at least $3952 in fees - $3152 levied by the council, $800 charged by land valuers and as-yet unspecified costs that came with registering the changes with the Land Titles Office.
The section of the land in question was valued at $1950 - a small portion of the freehold value of the property.
The owners of the City Edge Industrial Park had applied to the council to make the change after an 11-lot subdivision was approved at the site in 2022.
As part of their redevelopment of the industrial site, the landowners relocated existing storm water and sewer infrastructure to "maximise the developable portion" of part of two lots
As such, an existing easement - which gives the council and TasWater rights to access some of the land, but not ownership of it - at the site was made redundant.
Part of the proposal put to councillors included a new easement to cover the relocated plumbing works.
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said it was a "practical outcome" for all involved.
"I think it's great they've been able to redesign the stormwater so they can actually put it in a more suitable position rather than right through the middle of the block," Cr McKenzie said.
"It obviously makes the blocks more usable from that perspective.
"I think it's appropriate they reimburse us for the costs that we incurred and nothing more."
There is a precedent for councils to exchange rights over land for small sums of money, generally when there is no practical reason for the easement or ownership to exis.
Launceston councillors approved similar applications at Beverley Hills Road, Newstead late 2023, and at 135-159 St Leonards Road, St Leonards in 2021.
At Newstead, this was to shrink another easement down from 8.2 metres wide, to four metres wide and again the price was $1, if the council demanded.
The St Leonards proposal was to completely remove an unused easement over the land.
More recently, George Town Council purchased a 9000 square metre plot of land at the Hillwood Football Club from the Crown for $1.
This gave the council ownership of the full plot of land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.