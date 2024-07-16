The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Star player a chance to return for state footy blockbuster at UTAS Stadium

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
July 16 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian women's coach Deb Reynolds. Picture by Rod Thompson
Tasmanian women's coach Deb Reynolds. Picture by Rod Thompson

Tasmania women's coach Deb Reynolds says there will be team changes for game two of the state footy series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL

Lions star Cameron fails to overturn tackling ban

The Brisbane Lions have failed to overturn Charlie Cameron's three-match ban at the AFL Tribunal. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)
Oliver Caffrey and Anna Harrington
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.