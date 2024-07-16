Star player a chance to return for state footy blockbuster at UTAS Stadium

Tasmania women's coach Deb Reynolds says there will be team changes for game two of the state footy series.
The side, who will host Sydney/Canberra at UTAS Stadium on Saturday at 2.30pm, will be looking to bounce back from their 58-point away loss to Queensland in June.
Final teams will be announced later this week but Reynolds confirmed Kingborough goal-kicker Molly Mitchell, who broke her fibula last week, would miss.
Meanwhile, the coach said last year's captain Jacinta Limbrick was on track to return with the Clarence footballer to undergo a fitness test for her knee injury on Wednesday night.
"We've been forced to make some changes through injury, there will be changes because of the ground," Reynolds said.
"It's actually bigger than Queensland and it's a much better surface than what we experienced up north.
"So you do look at your side based on what we're actually going to be playing on and a little bit in regards to your oppo as well."
Game one featured eight NTFA representatives with the team captained by Bridgenorth's Alice Robinson.
Reynolds, who is Launceston-based and has coached Old Scotch women's team among others in the past, said the Devils would need to use the size of UTAS well.
"Something that we will take from Queensland is that work-rate off the ball to be able to provide the short 45 (kicks) and it's the work-rate," she said.
"And sometimes it's that unrewarded run that you need to be able to provide.
"So we'll look to do that and use the space and open that up. We've got really good skill by hand and by foot so we need to utilise that and trust ourselves."
Reynolds said the Devils showed great resilience after trailing Queensland by 41 points at half-time on the Gold Coast.
She said they were aiming to be stronger over the ball and then spread well.
AFL Tasmania, earlier this week, revealed that a men's and women's senior talent academy would be introduced in 2025.
There will be high-performance training groups in all three regions of the state with it expected that members of the academy will play about six state representative fixtures against VFL and VFLW teams as well as other opposition.
Reynolds was asked if she felt the North would have good representation.
"If you look across the squad this year and the Queensland team and when this (week's) team is announced, there's the fair share of Northern ladies playing," she said.
"They've improved and developed and they're in that right age bracket.
"So I'd imagine so going forward, but it's a different environment and it's who can actually step up and maintain and want to achieve on that highest scale."
Reynolds said she anticipated the team would play against the likes of Queensland and ACT/New South Wales again next year as well as hopefully SANFL and VFL sides.
Both senior state footy games will be streamed live on the AFL Tasmania YouTube channel.
Robinson, Maddison Dunn, Jenna Griffiths (Bridgenorth), Sophie Ranken (OLs), Ava Curtis (Old Scotch), as well as Launceston's Georgia Hill, Kelsie Hill and Meg Radford were the Northern players in the team for game one.
Kelsie Hill, who plays with Launceston, earned Tasmania's best-on-ground medal.
Tasmania v Sydney/Canberra
Saturday, July 20, UTAS Stadium
