A suggestion every USA school shooting victim simply was not graced by God

THEO Bakker writes (The Examiner, July 15) that "Our climate depends on what four nations in the northern hemisphere do, that is China, the USA, India and Russia. Together they are emitting about half of the CO2 emissions in the world." He goes on to say that "Australia emits less than two per cent of the world's CO2 emissions". Surely, the fact that we have exported a large proportion of our carbon footprint to places like China and India, where a lot of the goods we buy here in Australia are manufactured, is an important factor. We are so dependent on fossil fuels that, according to Our World in Data, we are ahead of the USA in our emissions per capita. It is all about perspective, isn't it? Indeed, there is a lot of work to do before we can sit back and expect everybody else to resolve an issue we are all responsible for.