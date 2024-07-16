A suggestion every USA school shooting victim simply was not graced by God

I'm hearing that Trump is truly blessed because had the bullet been less than half an inch to the right, he would not have survived.
I love the implication that every school shooting victim simply was not graced by God.
James Newton, Newstead
THANK you, Theo Bakker for raising the common myth that it doesn't matter what Australia does, since India and China are increasing their climate pollution (The Examiner, July 15).
Australia is currently the world's third-highest exporter of fossil fuels (behind only Saudi Arabia and Russia). These exports are not included in our domestic emissions reporting and make a huge contribution to our current climate predicament.
As a developed Western country, Australia must act on science-based recommendations by stopping all new coal and gas projects. Yes, many are still being approved by the Albanese government and subsidised with our public fundsinsult to injury.
Like other Western countries, Australia shares responsibility for decades of climate pollution that only some lower-income countries are just starting to contribute to. We are responsible for the increase in atmospheric carbon from pre-industrial levels to the current dangerous high levels.
Any sensible low-income country is leapfrogging our polluting ways, going straight to renewable energy and skipping the reliance on fossil fuels to which we are so addicted.
Sharee McCammon, Pelverata
A Government that will legislate for pets in rentals but refuses to legislate to protect home buyers and pensioners living in caravan parks. Really?
Janet Beswick, Dolphin Sands
The image of the state-of-the-art stadium looming over the Georgian facades of Hobart's waterfront looks as if it's straight out of the movie Independence Day! The mother ships hovering over various cities in that film bear an ominous resemblance to the folly being dished up to Hobartians! It will be a forever reminder of Jeremy's unbending stubbornness!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
In regard to an article on ice sheet origins under the heading of climate change shifts, the author mentions the Glaciation of Earth (The Examiner, July 12).
This is the climate shift that influenced Earth's transition from a greenhouse world with little accumulation of ice to what it is today.
If we are now, through global warming, re-transitioning to an eventual greenhouse planet, that sounds pretty good to me as I turn up the heating in my house.
Maybe a scientist can explain why we don't want a warmer planet, as it seems to have worked in the past.
Apparently, the Arctic Circle was once covered with trees and grass, so it would be nothing new thanks to climate change, which I reckon would be a good thing.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
I AM disgusted at the way the Press, in general, have reported the Trump debacle. To date, It's all Trump, Trump, Trump. Almost nothing about the poor person who gave his or her life for him by turning up to the rally for him or the two critically injured people currently in hospital. I would hope that Trump will be paying all funeral and associated medical expenses for the three involved in the shootings. All I can say is third time lucky or in this case, second time lucky. In view of the political sensitivity surrounding this episode, I can only hope that this letter is printed.
Gerald Kite, Legana
THEO Bakker writes (The Examiner, July 15) that "Our climate depends on what four nations in the northern hemisphere do, that is China, the USA, India and Russia. Together they are emitting about half of the CO2 emissions in the world." He goes on to say that "Australia emits less than two per cent of the world's CO2 emissions". Surely, the fact that we have exported a large proportion of our carbon footprint to places like China and India, where a lot of the goods we buy here in Australia are manufactured, is an important factor. We are so dependent on fossil fuels that, according to Our World in Data, we are ahead of the USA in our emissions per capita. It is all about perspective, isn't it? Indeed, there is a lot of work to do before we can sit back and expect everybody else to resolve an issue we are all responsible for.
Lucy Colebrooke-Taylor, Launceston
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.