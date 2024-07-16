The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

A suggestion every USA school shooting victim simply was not graced by God

July 17 2024 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman holds a candle for the victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Picture by REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman holds a candle for the victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Picture by REUTERS/Joshua Lott

I'm hearing that Trump is truly blessed because had the bullet been less than half an inch to the right, he would not have survived.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.