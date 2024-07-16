Labor backs University of Tasmania move into Hobart CBD

State Labor has thrown its support behind the University of Tasmania's (UTAS) move to the heart of Hobart's CBD.
The university released detailed concept plans for the move in 2021, including building 2500 homes on its Sandy Bay land.
UTAS has also grown its presence in the CBD in recent years and refurbished a building there.
On June 20, the University of Tasmania Protection of Land Bill 2024 was tabled in the House of Assembly, which removes the University's right to dispose of land at its Sandy Bay site, unless agreed to by both Houses of Parliament.
Labor leader Dean Winter said the proposed legislation "was an embarrassment".
"The city move means building new, state-of-the-art facilities for young people to make the education learning experience even better for them.
"It's already more than halfway complete and the Premier's proposed legislation basically stops the university from being able to further fund it.
Mr Winter said the Sandy Bay site was critical for housing in Tasmania.
"There's a housing crisis in this state, and what the university's proposal to do, which the Premier and the Liberals have been well aware of for years, is to turn the old Sandy Bay site above Churchill Avenue into a housing precinct building more than 2000 homes."
"The $500 million investment that the university wants to make into this city and build those new facilities needs to be paid for."
Liberal Member for Clark Madeleine Ogilvie said Labor had "betrayed" the people of Hobart.
"They refused to state a position on UTAS during the campaign because they were fearful of the electoral backlash," Ms Ogilvie said.
"Only now, comfortable in opposition and with four years until they face the voters, have they revealed they will defy the will of the overwhelming majority of residents of Hobart."
Mr Winter said after seeing the legislation, it was "horrific".
"It says that if enough people, enough NIMBYs, speak out against your development, the government will step in and try and stop you," Mr Winter said.
Greens education spokesperson Vica Bayley said the Greens supported the policy.
"While we welcome Labor stating a definitive position on the issue, it will disappoint and further disaffect a community that has been consistently raising opposition to the development and sell-off of the Sandy Bay campus," Mr Bayley said.
"The Sandy Bay campus, transferred to the university in 1944 by the Tasmanian Parliament, should be maintained for educational purposes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.