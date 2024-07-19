'Unsure if I'd play again': NTFA premier footy coach happy to be back

Hillwood playing-coach Jake Pearce says his playing career was hanging in the balance as he recovered from a serious back injury.
The gun midfielder has previously told The Examiner he had "a disc pressing on a nerve which needed surgery" which he had earlier this season.
As he anticipated, Pearce returned to the senior team in round 12 against South Launceston and has played the past three matches.
"It's actually really good," he said.
"When you get to the end of your career, every year you take it for granted a little bit.
"And then to have it taken away and (be) unsure if I was going to play again and then to be able to play again, it's really exciting.
"So especially with the NTFA at the moment and the comp that it is, it's a really good competition and that's really exciting.
"So to get back out there and help the boys, I've really enjoyed it."
Ahead of this weekend's league bye, Hillwood are fifth on the premier division ladder with eight wins and five losses and are one win behind Bridgenorth.
They will venture to Rocherlea for a grand final rematch in round 15 on July 27.
They then host the Parrots before having another bye and then finish with an away clash against Longford.
It's a home stretch Pearce is excited about.
He can see how tight the competition is with South Launceston running hot, Longford going to another level while Rocherlea and Bridgenorth are right in the mix too.
So can the Sharks challenge for the premiership?
"I definitely think we can," Pearce said.
"I've watched patches of play and I feel when we do things right, I'm really excited for the group and we can match it with the best of them.
"We've got to start putting together our best brand of football in the back end of the year."
Pearce noted the Sharks were attacking the finals from a different vantage point this year after not losing a game until round 12 in 2023.
"If you can win this one being the last year of the premier league, it'll be massive because I think there are five teams that can win so you've got to be at your best," he said.
In terms of the list, Hillwood welcomed ruck and captain Hamish Leedham back from a knee injury in round 11 with Pearce noting he had probably been their best player since.
The Sharks will be without defender Zac OIdenhof due to travel in coming weeks while midfielder Jackson Miller has just returned from a few weeks away.
Pearce said Jack Tuthill, who starred last season and was a chance to play at times this year, wouldn't be able to qualify to finals but may still play in the home-and-away rounds.
As The Examiner has previously reported, he is doing fly-in, fly-out work in Queensland.
Pearce said Hillwood were still looking to put a few puzzle pieces together and they would look to try things in the lead-up to finals.
The Examiner has introduced a NTFA premier player of the year gong to discover the best big-game performer.
Its purpose is to identify the best performances particularly in the most-competitive matches.
