Bushwalkers stranded in Walls of Jerusalem rescued

The Tasmania Police Westpac Rescue Helicopter has successfully reached the bushwalkers stranded in the Walls of Jerusalem National Park.
Police say they left a short while ago.
The rescue comes as a group of two adults and a child activated a personal locator beacon (PLB) shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday, July 14.
Inspector Michael Johnston said authorities were notified that the trio had become lost in the snow near Cathedral Mountain, and the child was believed to be suffering from hypothermia.
Poor weather conditions meant the rescue helicopter was not able to fly, and a ground crew was organised instead.
Police say the helicopter will soon be returning to Walls of Jerusalem to retrieve the search and rescue personnel.
