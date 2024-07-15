Operation to retrieve stranded bushwalkers in Central Highlands ongoing

Tasmania Police say an operation to retrieve three stranded bushwalkers from the Walls of Jerusalem National Park in the state's Central Highlands is ongoing.
Inspector Michael Johnston said the group of two adults and a child activated a personal locator beacon (PLB) shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday.
"Authorities were notified that the trio had become lost in snow near Cathedral Mountain, and the child was believed to be suffering from hypothermia," Inspector Johnston said.
"We understand the group was planning a day walk, but were overpowered by the conditions they faced.
"The inclement weather conditions meant the Tasmania Police Westpac Rescue Helicopter was not able to fly, and a ground crew was organised instead."
He said a group of eight police, SES and Ambulance Tasmania personnel walked into the area last night, reaching the bushwalkers about half past two this morning.
"Thankfully with the provision of food and warmth, the child's condition improved overnight," he said.
"Challenging weather conditions meant the helicopter was still not able to fly into the area today, and walking out was not advisable given the challenges posed by the weather.
"More provisions are being delivered to the group this evening, with further trained search and rescue personnel walking in."
Inspector Johnston said the situation would be reassessed tomorrow.
