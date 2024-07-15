The Examiner
Dean Winter requests suspension of CFMEU from Tasmanian Labor

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 15 2024 - 5:58pm, first published 4:23pm
Media revelations include serious allegations against former CFMEU Victorian branch leader John Setka. File photo
Labor leader Dean Winter has moved to isolate his state party branch from the Construction, Forestry Mining and Energy Union amid allegations that the militant union's Victorian branch has been infiltrated by criminals.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

