Dean Winter requests suspension of CFMEU from Tasmanian Labor

Labor leader Dean Winter has moved to isolate his state party branch from the Construction, Forestry Mining and Energy Union amid allegations that the militant union's Victorian branch has been infiltrated by criminals.
In a statement on Monday afternoon, Mr Winter said given that the CFMEU's Victorian branch runs the Tasmanian branch of the union, he decided to request the immediate suspension of the CFMEU Construction Division from the Tasmanian Labor Party.
"Tasmanian Labor totally condemns any criminal activity," Mr Winter said.
"The allegations relating to the CFMEU Construction Division in Victoria must be fully investigated by relevant authorities.
"We fully support federal minister Tony Burke's commitment to take all steps within his power to ensure criminal activity is identified and stamped out, with those responsible being held to account for their conduct.
"I have also instructed Labor's Tasmanian state secretary to not accept any donations from the union."
Australian media published stories alleging criminals have been given high-paid jobs in the CFMEU.
CFMEU Victoria boss John Setka stepped down from his role ahead of publication of the allegations, but has denied wrongdoing.
Mr Winter said there was no suggestion of blame for union officials in Tasmania.
"I want to make it clear there are no allegations against any Tasmanian CFMEU Construction Division officials, delegates or members," he said.
But Tasmanian Business and Industry Minister Eric Abetz accused Mr Winter of being soft on the union.
"It's simply not good enough for Dean Winter to say Labor won't accept any more donations from the corrupt CFMEU," Mr Abetz said.
"He must immediately instruct the party to return donations Labor has received from the Union. This is tainted money."
He also accused the state Labor leader of moving too slow to condemn the Victorian branch of the union.
"Why did not Mr Winter immediately condemn the CFMEU's threat to do a go slow on the stadium?" Mr Abetz asked, referring to former CFMEU Victorian branch leader John Setka's recent threats against the AFL to deliberately delay the league's construction projects.
