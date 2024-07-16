The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Department of Justice backflip on 'inequitable' family violence program

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 16 2024 - 2:16pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Croome. Picture by Eve Woodhouse
Rodney Croome. Picture by Eve Woodhouse

A Community Corrections family violence program, which was only available to men in heterosexual relationships, has been reformed in the wake of a magistrate and stakeholder criticism.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for The Examiner. My journalism career has clicked over 34 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.