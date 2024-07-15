Ravenswood man has no plea on sub-machine gun and ammunition charges

Police allege a Ravenswood man attempted to traffic in a Lithgow 9mm sub-machine gun and had possession of 108 rounds of 9mm ammunition in Evandale last week.
Asador Mekonen Hinsta, 35, appeared in custody on a range of firearms charges on July 8 and July 10.
Police allege he recklessly discharged a firearm and discharged a firearm within 250 metres of a dwelling on July 8.
He did not plead to the charges.
Police allege that at Western Junction Mr Hinsta stole a motor vehicle from Budget Rent a Car and then evaded police by failing to pull over.
He did not plead to a count of unlawful trafficking in forearms, namely a Lithgow 9mm F1 submachine gun and sawn-off Baikal 12 gauge shotgun.
He also faced the court on possession of firearms when subject to a firearm prohibition order and possession of a firearm when not the holder of a licence, possession of a loaded firearm in Perth Mill Road, Evandale.
He was also charged with possession of a shortened firearm and possession of a stolen firearm in relation to the shotgun and two magazines.
Police allege he had possession of 108 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 13 twelve gauge cartridges.
Mr Hinsta was ordered to reappear on a August 1 on a charge of dealing in the proceeds of crime, namely $32,000.
He was remanded in custody.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.