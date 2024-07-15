The Examiner
Ravenswood man has no plea on sub-machine gun and ammunition charges

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 16 2024 - 8:22am, first published 7:30am
Asador Hinsta when sought by police last week Picture Facebook
Asador Hinsta when sought by police last week Picture Facebook

Police allege a Ravenswood man attempted to traffic in a Lithgow 9mm sub-machine gun and had possession of 108 rounds of 9mm ammunition in Evandale last week.

