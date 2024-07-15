The airlines that are always late

You are ready to travel, but you're at the airport feeling a little nervous. Then you get a text message saying your flight is delayed. The flight board at the airport confirms it to be true. You curse to the universe.
Our official airport correspondent Joe Colbrook has crunched the numbers and tells us which airlines and routes to and from Launceston airport are on time and which aren't.
As festivals across the country cut back, limp on or fall by the wayside, one of Tasmania's and Launceston's longest-standing arts events is looking to do the opposite; it wants to hit "new heights". Our intrepid arts reporter, Declan Durrant reports.
The trial of Justice Gregory Geason has begun. Ben Seeder tells us the first day started with defence lawyers seeking to close the court to the public to hear arguments over key evidence.
