Festivals are struggling, but Junction Arts is back - and it wants to hit 'new heights'

As festivals across the country cut back, limp on or fall by the wayside, one of Tasmania's and Launceston's longest-standing arts events is looking to do the opposite; it wants to hit "new heights".
Organisers of Junction Arts Festival, the 14-year-running event that celebrates the state's art and culture, have announced the north-based celebration will return this September with big ambitions being spearheaded by a new, "invigorated team".
"[They are] poised to build on our festival's rich history, creating innovative platforms for diverse artistic expressions," said Rebecca Birrell, Junction Art Festival's board chair.
"Their passion and expertise will undoubtedly elevate Junction to new heights."
Marking the spring equinox, the long-running festival has been an end-of-winter boon for local artists, and the city's art lovers, with its packed program of plays, poetry, music and visual arts.
Ms Birrell said the new team would stay true to that core mission of championing Tasmanian and Australian artists, but with a "fresh energy and vision" that builds up diverse experiences.
Last year, Junction - with its festival basecamp of Princes' Square transformed into a site of music stages, performance tents, large-scale art and food vans - was already host to a wide-ranging and disparate program.
Local theatre troupes were in on the show en masse; a scavenger hunt sent festival-goers across the city; wrestling and theatre were mashed together; and the penny farthing event the Tweed Ride came into Junction's fold.
Elle MacLeman, the festival's new programming and development manager, called it a strong foundation to build on, and to better, with a "rich array of artistic offerings".
This 2024 program - which organisers said is expected to release in the first week of August - is being lauded as filled with immersive art, performance, and music.
"This year's program is shaping up to be fantastic," Ms MacLeman said. "We're looking forward to announcing it."
Junction Arts Festival will return this September 19 to 22.
