What is traditional Tasmanian food? Kids get hands-on palawa kipli experience

Did you know traditional palawa foods, herbs and spices could be growing in your backyard?
Around 120 kids and adults were taught about these foods at the Launceston Library, thanks to native food business palawa kipli.
Manager Kitana Mansell-Burns said the workshop was an introduction to what palawa kipli does, and how people can use traditional foods today.
"All of the plants have been harvested from the bush and taken into the library," Ms Mansell-Burns said.
"We usually run all of our bushtucker tours on Country but to be able to use some of these ingredients and bring those to classrooms allows the young ones to really just experience that kind of tour.
Ms Mansell-Burns said it was important for people to understand what the local food of Tasmania was.
"A lot of people still to this day don't know what the local food of Australia is," she said.
"People might say it's lamingtons or shrimp on the barbie but it's all these 65,000-year-old food and cuisine that's been hidden under our soils.
"Obviously the palawa people have known about it this whole time, so we're just really trying to educate people that these are the traditional foods of Tasmania.
"And be able to make sure that people can access these foods and really just experience these flavours that our island provides us."
She said she was pleased to see so many people interested in learning.
"We've only been running for the last four years, so it's pretty great to have so many people interested in fully booked events," Ms Mansell-Burns said.
"It's just great to see how many people are wanting to learn about palawa culture and to really understand how the whole world comes around back to these traditional foods."
