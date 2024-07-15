The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged kidnapper who sought $60,000 in extortion attempt pleads not guilty

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 15 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alleged kidnapper who sought $60,000 in extortion attempt pleads not guilty
Alleged kidnapper who sought $60,000 in extortion attempt pleads not guilty

A Ravenswood man was on Supreme Court bail when he was one of two men who allegedly committed a series of crimes against a Punchbowl man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for The Examiner. My journalism career has clicked over 34 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.