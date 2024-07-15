Alleged kidnapper who sought $60,000 in extortion attempt pleads not guilty

A Ravenswood man was on Supreme Court bail when he was one of two men who allegedly committed a series of crimes against a Punchbowl man.
Benjamin Thomas Lynch, 32, pleaded not guilty on Monday to a four charges relating to an alleged kidnapping in Punchbowl on June 14.
He pleaded not guilty to kidnapping with an intention to extort $60,000.
"You made a demand containing threats that injury would be caused to [the victim] if such a demand was not complied with," a court document says.
He also pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary of the man's home, and assault.
Police also allege that he stole a BMW X5 station wagon without the owner's consent, two counts of driving while disqualified in Punch Bowl and in Leeander crescent Ravenswood and four counts of breaching bail by driving.
Magistrate Simon Brown remanded Mr Lynch in custody to reappear in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on September 10.
On June 26 police released a statement about the alleged incident saying two men had been charged after taking the alleged victim to a Launceston business where the alleged offenders tried to force him to withdraw cash.
The alleged victim alerted staff who contacted police who attended shortly after.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.