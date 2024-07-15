Fire service employee stood down after allegedly drink-driving in TFS vehicle

A fire service employee has been taken off duty after allegedly drink-driving in a Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) vehicle.
A statement released by TFS on Monday, July 15 said the man worked in a non-operational role.
The statement said the man was involved in a crash in Launceston about 7.30am on Tuesday, July 2 and was breath tested by police.
This returned a reading allegedly above the legal limit, measured at 0.089 according to Tasmania Police.
The man will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 21.
