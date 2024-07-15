Meander Valley approves $4 million Deloraine Recreation Precinct Plan

The Meander Valley Council has approved a $4 million plan to guide development of the Deloraine Recreation Precinct until December 2025.
Councillors supported the project by eight votes to one, with work already underway in general site clearing and drainage improvement.
This maintenance will set the stage for larger initiatives, including a new nature playspace, barbecue facilities, and the construction of a training surface next to the oval.
Meanwhile, the southern and eastern stables will be demolished along with the jockey room to make way for future builds that are yet to be costed.
Councillor Kevin House was pleased to see the plan progress.
"It's been a long while in the making and a discussion point for as long as I can remember," he said.
"So it's great to see something already started."
Councillor Daniel Smedley echoed a similar sentiment.
"It is good to see that it's progressing towards some things happening out there," he said.
"I'm sure every step will be a step in the right direction with respect to this space."
The Meander Valley Council received $3,350,000 from the Federal Government Community Development Grants Program to go towards the project, which is currently budgeted for $4,165,000.
That figure will only cover some of the planned works, with an off-leash dog exercise area, a horse racing memorial reflection garden, and a ticket booth for game-day parking set for construction after 2025.
One of the largest developments for the recreation precinct will create a second oval to the east of the current grounds and relocate the football clubrooms between the two.
This would require reshaping a current body of water to make room for the new pitch.
Councillor Anne-Marie Loader said the document was "very aspirational" but asked if the local government would attempt to earn other grants to make these future projects possible.
General manager Jonathan Harmey said many of the plan's later stages were unfunded and would be reliant on grants.
"It is very aspirational, that was always the intent," he said.
"We wanted to have a complete picture of how the site would work before we commenced so we weren't doing things piecemeal and in isolation.
"We've started some vegetation clearing and clearing of drainage lines to prepare the site for some of those future stages."
The masterplan concept splits the Deloraine Recreation Precinct into three zones; 'active' in the south-west, 'heritage' in the south-east, and 'ecology / wetlands' to the north, which is to remain untouched.
Beyond current site maintenance and upcoming landscaping, other works include a new entrance road, gates and signage, and the construction of additional walking tracks.
These developments are scheduled for completion by December 2025.
Councillors Johnston, Cameron, Kelly, Dudman, Smedley, Temple, Loader, and House were in favour of the proposal. Councillor Rodney Synfield voted against it but did not speak during deliberations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.