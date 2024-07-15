Which airlines have the most punctual planes at Launceston Airport?

Flying is a stressful endeavour, and that's even without the complications and hassle of delayed or cancelled flights.
Some airlines and routes are worse than others when it comes to being at the airport on time - defined by the federal government as leaving or departing within 15 minutes of scheduled times.
Here's how the three main carriers - QantasLink, Jetstar and Virgin Australia - fared while transporting passengers to and from Launceston Airport over the first five months of 2024.
In terms of scheduled flights January was the busiest month, but also the worst for punctuality.
A total of 67.7 per cent of flights arriving at Launceston Airport came in on time, and 68.1 per cent departed on time.
Jetstar was the worst overall performer, with 66.3 per cent of its flights arriving into Launceston on time and 61.7 per cent leaving as scheduled.
QantasLink was the best performer - 69.6 per cent of flights left Launceston as scheduled and 81.6 of its flights departed on time.
The worst route for on time departures was the Launceston-Brisbane, with an on-time departure rate of 57.6 per cent - just over half of all Jetstar flights on that route (51.9 per cent) left on time.
Each of the three routes were roughly equal when it came to on time arrivals, with the rate standing about 71 per cent.
QantasLink and Virgin Australia were the worst for cancellations, with five apiece.
February was a slightly better month for outbound flights - 70.6 per cent of flights left on time - while the number of on time arrivals dropped to 65.8 per cent.
Fifty-nine per cent of QantasLink flights arrived on time, while Jetstar had an on time departure rate of 64.3 per cent.
QantasLink had the most on time departures (75.4 per cent) that month and Virgin Australia had the most on time arrivals at 69.2 per cent.
Once again the worst overall route for late flights was between Launceston and Brisbane - 65 per cent of planes arrived on time and 62.5 per cent left on time - while the best was Launceston-Sydney.
QantasLink cancelled the most flights, axing seven flights over the month.
Airline performance improved somewhat in March, although the number of flights decreased, with 78.7 per cent of planes landing as scheduled and 76.7 per cent departing on time.
Jetstar had the fewest on time departures (72.5 per cent) while QantasLink had the most (86.2 per cent), the latter also having the fewest on time arrivals at 74 per cent.
Brisbane-bound flights were the least-likely to depart on-time (58.7 per cent), with 52.2 per cent of Virgin Australia flights on that route leaving on time.
The best-performing route was Launceston-Sydney, where 90.4 per cent of flights arrived on time and 88.7 per cent left Launceston on time led by Virgin Australia.
Cancellations over the month were down, with three cancelled QantasLink flights putting the airline at the front of the pack in that regard.
Over the month of April 74 per cent of all flights left Launceston on time, and 78.3 per cent arrived on time.
QantasLink flights were the most punctual leaving the airport (88.3 per cent) while Jetstar were the least (59.7 per cent).
QantasLink was also the most on time airline, with 83.5 per cent of its planes arriving as scheduled.
Bucking the trend set in previous months, planes on the Launceston-Brisbane route were the most on time with 82.6 per cent sticking to the schedule while the Launceston-Sydney route was the worst performer.
Jetstar was the worst overall performer, with 54.1 per cent of its Melbourne-bound flights and 64.7 per cent of Sydney-bound flights departing as scheduled.
Arrival figures were not much better, with 58.6 per cent of Jetstar flights on the Launceston-Melbourne route arriving as scheduled and 62.7 per cent on the Sydney route.
QantasLink and Jetstar each cancelled three flights.
May was similar to the previous three months, with 75.1 per cent of flights departing Launceston on time and 78.3 per cent arriving on time.
Jetstar was once again the laggard - 57.1 per cent of the low-cost carrier's planes left the airport on time and 66.9 per cent arrived on time.
This was most apparent on the Launceston-Brisbane route, which was once again the bottom of the pack in punctuality - 73.3 per cent of flights departing on time and 63.3 per cent arriving on time.
Just 44.4 per cent of Jetstar flights on that route arrived on schedule, and on the Launceston-Melbourne route 52.9 per cent of the airline's flights left Launceston on time.
QantasLink had a 90 per cent success rate on sticking to the schedule on the Launceston-Sydney route, and similar figures on the Launceston-Melbourne route.
QantasLink was the only airline to cancel flights in May, pulling the pin on five across the Launceston-Melbourne and Launceston-Sydney routes.
Overall flights between Launceston and Brisbane - a route served by Jetstar and Virgin Australia - were the least likely to stick to the schedule, with Jetstar being the worst-performing airline overall.
Virgin Australia and QantasLink flights were more likely to arrive and depart as planned, however QantasLink cancelled more flights over the start of the year.
