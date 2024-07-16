We should always choose our political leaders by ballots, not bullets

WITH the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, America is staring into the abyss of political violence, into which it can either plunge or back away. Either President Joe Biden and the Democrats can stop portraying Trump as a modern-day Hitler, or they can continue on the rhetorical path that may well have contributed to Saturday's near tragedy at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.
Similarly, either Trump and the Republicans can stop portraying any election outcome other than a Trump victory as a stolen election and the end of democracy, or they can keep pushing America to the brink of political chaos.
The failed attempt on Trump's life was outrageous, but it was neither surprising nor shocking given the current political climate in the United States. Nor would it have been shocking or surprising if an attempt had been made on Biden's life.
It should go without saying - even though it needs to be said constantly - that nothing justifies violence against any politician, of any political stripe, for any reason - full stop.
What distinguishes democracies from tyrannies is that they choose their political leaders by ballots, not bullets, and power is transferred from one government to the next peacefully.
Bruce Webb, Trevallyn
IT SEEMS to be a Tasmanian government tactic to deliberately instil deeply divided community opinion. Previous issues have included the building of dams and pulp mills and the management of our forest estate. Now, it's the proposed third stadium that is polarising the population. Not just over the matter of whether we need another stadium, but where it should be built. It's time Premier Rockliff and his minority government studied the history books. The proposed Tamar Valley pulp mill was vigorously opposed by Tasmanians across the state over the course of a campaign the community eventually won. Along the way, it claimed the scalps of two premiers and several politicians. Mr Rockliff called an early election this year in part due to the stadium issue. The result is unlikely to have been one he expected or hoped for. It's time he pressed the pause button on the stadium. He needs to acknowledge and listen to the community's concerns. Forging ahead with a project that doesn't have widespread community support, has no certainty of receiving the necessary planning approvals, or being passed by both Houses of Parliament is unwise. Millions of taxpayer dollars were wasted championing a pulp mill that had the support of both Liberals and Labor. With so many unresolved environmental, economic, and social issues associated with the stadium, it appears millions more are about to be wasted on the stubborn pursuit of a piece of infrastructure that well over half the population have clearly said they don't want, and which they know we can't afford. A new stadium should never have been made a condition of getting an AFL team.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
IT APPEARS that the AFL are arranging for Katie Perry to provide the entertainment for the AFL Grand Final. Why is the AFL so obsessed with providing overseas artists for the day rather than utilising the wonderful talent that Australia has to offer? Footy fans go to see the grand final, that is their main interest, the entertainment is secondary. The footy crowd would be more appreciative of local talent being showcased on such a big stage. Jimmy Barnes, Paul Kelly, Nick Cave, Midnight Oil, and Cold Chisel, to name just a few, would be far more accepted by an Australian crowd than an overseas artist. Again, the entertainment is secondary; the crowd will be going anyway no matter who is performing. Save money on the cost of an overseas artist and reduce ticket prices.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
MANY grooms have delivered speeches that were less than polished on their wedding day. Some even had faux pas that created a chorus of laughter. Others have nailed their speeches and brought the assembly to tears. Ultimately, the proof is in the pudding, and the marriages that have lasted have outlived their speeches.
Likewise, a presidential candidate will be judged on the number of goals he kicks rather than the number of times he fumbles the ball.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
