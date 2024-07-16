We should always choose our political leaders by ballots, not bullets

IT SEEMS to be a Tasmanian government tactic to deliberately instil deeply divided community opinion. Previous issues have included the building of dams and pulp mills and the management of our forest estate. Now, it's the proposed third stadium that is polarising the population. Not just over the matter of whether we need another stadium, but where it should be built. It's time Premier Rockliff and his minority government studied the history books. The proposed Tamar Valley pulp mill was vigorously opposed by Tasmanians across the state over the course of a campaign the community eventually won. Along the way, it claimed the scalps of two premiers and several politicians. Mr Rockliff called an early election this year in part due to the stadium issue. The result is unlikely to have been one he expected or hoped for. It's time he pressed the pause button on the stadium. He needs to acknowledge and listen to the community's concerns. Forging ahead with a project that doesn't have widespread community support, has no certainty of receiving the necessary planning approvals, or being passed by both Houses of Parliament is unwise. Millions of taxpayer dollars were wasted championing a pulp mill that had the support of both Liberals and Labor. With so many unresolved environmental, economic, and social issues associated with the stadium, it appears millions more are about to be wasted on the stubborn pursuit of a piece of infrastructure that well over half the population have clearly said they don't want, and which they know we can't afford. A new stadium should never have been made a condition of getting an AFL team.