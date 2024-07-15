Police confirm house fire claimed the life of a person overnight

Tasmania Police say a person's body has been found inside a South Burnie house which caught fire in the early hours of Monday, July 15.
It is understood police on routine patrol came across the Hale Street house already well alight about 1.30am.
Tasmania Fire Service crews arrived a short time later, and the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.
Sadly, a person's body was found inside and investigations to identify the person are underway.
TFS fire investigators will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with all those affected by this incident," police said.
Fire Investigators are currently at the scene.
