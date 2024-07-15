'Big Sam' Anglesey, trailblazing golden-age radio legend, dies at 80

Sam Anglesey, the innovative and risk-taking Australian radio host who rose to national prominence over a four-decade career, with extended stints in Tasmania - and at the legendary Melbourne outfit 3UZ - died on July 7. He was 80.
Born in Perth, Western Australia, in 1944, Mr Anglesey was a constant on the country's "golden-age" airwaves, when radio and its stars were king, since starting his professional career at 19 in Kalgoorlie at 6KG.
Tasmanians would remember him for early- and late-career stints in Launceston - where he first hosted 7EX in 1965, spending a year until he relocated to Hobart and 7HO - before his famed days at Australia's most popular radio station, 3UZ.
Mr Anglesey was headhunted from his Hobart role to join the Melbourne station in 1968, where he contributed to the its unprecedented one million listeners - in a city of two million people, at the time - and where he held the record for the biggest youth audience in the history of Australian radio.
With a smooth voice, an effortless, flawless turn-of-phrase and an aptitude for the '60s' "groovy" innuendo, "Big Sam" Anglesey was renowned as a charismatic host who ruled the evening airwaves on his 3UZ show 'the Greater', shaping the musical preferences of many teenagers of the late '60s and early '70s.
"Sammy stepping up to the microphone to ask you a question," Mr Anglesey "purred over the airwaves" in an archived 3UZ performance from 1968 - a quintessential performance from the disc-jokey - before joining in on Ben E. King's hit What Is Soul?
Mr Anglesey became the port of call for big musical acts visiting Melbourne, and for any local act looking to make their break.
While at 3UZ, he presented a series of legendary beach broadcasts - the Hoadley's Battle of the Sounds competitions and his 'must listen to' evening segment - and pioneered the radio 'special', the first episode of which was a longform one-hour interview with Creedence Clearwater Revival, after the release of their album Cosmo's Factory.
An instant hit, the format was sold and syndicated to stations across the country, and led Mr Anglesey on to interview big names like Roy Orbison, Tom Jones and Helen Reddy.
After years in Melbourne, Mr Anglesey took up farming in country Tasmania, thinking there was "a bit more to life" than just radio.
Soon he returned to 7EX Launceston in 1975 before again relocating to Adelaide for a more than 10-year gig at 5AD where he unleashed his unique style of broadcasting to a whole new legion of fans, launching the station from fourth to first in South Australia's ratings.
He went back to 7EX in 1988, subsequently moved to 7LA and then finally finished his radio career by helping set up Break O'Day FM in 2002, a community radio station in the Tasmanian seaside town St Helens.
The effort was one close to his heart, not only as his final addition to the state's radio ecosystem, but also for its proximity to his beloved seaside property at Dora Point, where he retired and spent the remainder of his days.
His family - six children and 10 grandchildren, including daughter, Tasmanian singer-songwriter, Emma Anglesey - who announced his death to The Examiner early this week, said he leaves a legacy as a much loved figure - both by Tasmanian and broader listening communities.
"He was the trailblazing 'Big Sam' Anglesey who led a full and diverse life," a member of the family said.
"A life well worth celebrating".
