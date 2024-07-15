The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Obituary

'Big Sam' Anglesey, trailblazing golden-age radio legend, dies at 80

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
July 15 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The innovative and risk-taking Australian radio host Sa Anglesey, who rose to national prominence over a four-decade career, has died. Picture supplied
The innovative and risk-taking Australian radio host Sa Anglesey, who rose to national prominence over a four-decade career, has died. Picture supplied

Sam Anglesey, the innovative and risk-taking Australian radio host who rose to national prominence over a four-decade career, with extended stints in Tasmania - and at the legendary Melbourne outfit 3UZ - died on July 7. He was 80.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.