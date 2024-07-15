Supreme Court judge Gregory Geason's lawyers try to close court

Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason's trial began on Monday morning, with defence lawyers seeking to close the court to the public to hear arguments over key evidence.
Justice Geason has pleaded not guilty to one charge of emotional abuse or intimidation and one count of common assault. He was charged last November.
Justice Geason is also facing charges of breaching an apprehended violence order in New South Wales.
He is believed to be the first Supreme Court judge charged with a criminal offence in over a century.
The much-delayed trial started with defence counsel Tom Percy KC asking the judge to close the court to consider certain evidence.
He told the court that the evidence in question had "marginal" probative value but, if released into the public domain, would "irretrievably" damage his client.
"If it is released in the public domain, it will carry very serious consequences to the accused," he said.
Prosecutor Neill Hutton said Tasmania has a "long tradition" of justice being done in open courts and of freedom of the press.
Magistrate Susan Wakeling, who was brought in from Victoria to hear the case, ruled to keep the court open but ordered the suppression of certain evidence.
Justice Geason agreed not to hear cases while his criminal case was before the courts, resulting in further logjam in the court.
At least one case was reheard as a result of the decision to stand the judge down.
