Will you pledge to shop local? Campaign bolsters support for small businesses

Many can understand the importance of local shopping in their communities, but there are new ways to support businesses in the digital age.
It's a message the Launceston Women in Bussiness (LWiB) group is trying to drive home in the colder months through their Winter Pledge campaign.
It's the first time LWiB has run the campaign alongside the Launceston Chamber of Commerce and Launceston Central, and they're asking 5000 of their members to pledge to buy local this winter.
LWiB board member and former owner of Loft on St John Suzy Wadley said pledges didn't have to be big to make a difference.
"Coffee is the basis of a lot of people's pledges," Ms Wadley said.
"It doesn't just have to be shopping locally, it can be supporting by interacting with their social media in some way; even just word of mouth.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alina Bain said she disagreed with the notion that just because something was local meant it was more expensive than online.
"We have a stack of op-shops around Launceston and the suburbs, people in Launceston are really good at reusing and recycling," Ms Bain said.
"There's the ReDress Hub, there's Encore [Clothing] and the Salvos - you can shop locally without breaking the bank, it's a bit of a myth, I think."
She said the Winter Pledge was made to put in the forefront of people's minds that there were good options here.
"We certainly know that online shopping has a place - we're an island off an island and in terms of people's budgets, people do have to be responsible for their own private expenditure," she said.
"But the reminder for us is when you shop locally, that money is going into the local economy and that's your friend, your neighbour and your community who are then benefiting off you spending with them."
LWiB committee member Frances Pratt said they want to expand the conversation beyond purchases.
"We're all on social media these days - a lot of us look online for reviews or ideas of things to do, it's often how we catch an event that's coming up," Ms Pratt said.
"Not everyone has a huge marketing budget to get the word out, so it's about supporting each other by sharing that through networks and people we know.
"This is the first time we've run the campaign and we would love for it to build momentum."
Keeping people in the city for longer encourages local spending, something The Lounge from Launceston Central is trying to encourage.
Launceston Central people and promotions manager Madi Biggelaar said The Lounge offered a communal hang-out space free of charge.
"Having these sort of community spaces - the more people that engage with this space the better because that's keeping people in the city for longer, and it's changing their perception of Launceston as well," Ms Biggelaar said.
"People are coming in to see The Lounge, and they're bringing shopping bags and food from venues outside and we're highly encouraging that."
