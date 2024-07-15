The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Will you pledge to shop local? Campaign bolsters support for small businesses

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 15 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Central people and promotions manager Madi Biggelaar, Launceston Chamber of Commerce CEO Alina Bain and Launceston Women in Business board member Suzy Wadley at The Lounge on Brisbane Street. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston Central people and promotions manager Madi Biggelaar, Launceston Chamber of Commerce CEO Alina Bain and Launceston Women in Business board member Suzy Wadley at The Lounge on Brisbane Street. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Many can understand the importance of local shopping in their communities, but there are new ways to support businesses in the digital age.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.