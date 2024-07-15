What makes undefeated North Launceston's forward-line so potent?

There are several secrets to North Launceston's success so far in 2024.
Collecting their 13th-consecutive victory on Saturday, the Northern Bombers booted 15.17 en route to their seventh score over 100 this season.
They are comfortably the highest-scoring team this season, kicking 188.204 (1332), 254 more than the next best Clarence.
The scoring is led by Harvey Griffiths, who is on top of the league's goal-kicking with 40 goals, and he is ably assisted by Brandon Leary (29) and Brad Cox-Goodyer (22).
Scarily, Griffiths wasn't one of the Bombers' eight goal-kickers against Launceston.
"Our forwards all have roles and what we are trying to do is be as flexible as we can in the front half," coach Adrian Smith said.
"Harvey played a different role in the end and with his match-ups, he got up the ground a bit more and probably had a bit more of it possession-wise.
"Our forward group are really talented, so we're just going to try and keep identifying the right match-up and getting them deep when we want them to be deep."
Declen Chugg (20 goals for the season) was the one to cash in on Saturday, kicking three in the first quarter and another in the third.
His efforts have him sitting 10th in the competition, with no other team featuring three players in the top 10.
"We've got so many different players that have got unique talents that they all have different match-ups and it was Declen's turn today to start the game and he made the most of his opportunities," Smith said.
"Leary took his opportunities late, [Oliver] Depoali-Kubank was really strong, [Lenny] Douglas had moments, it's a really talented front half.
"That's something we look for, to identify that best match-up within quarters and obviously Declen got that early and capitalised."
It takes a bit of scrolling to identify the next players, but they are arguably the most important, with the injured Tony Aganas (eight), Will Manshanden (eight), Sam Simpson (six) who found himself in development league on Saturday and Oscar Van Dam (six) in the top 50.
Van Dam is arguably the leader of the Bombers' extremely talented midfield, featuring the likes of Cox-Goodyer, Blade Sulzberger, Michael Stingel and Dom Pitt.
Those names give the Bombers elite entries, although coach Smith thought Saturday's efforts could have been slightly better.
"The challenge we have is making sure our system stacks up and we get the right entries," he said.
"At times today we had opportunities to be better with our ball movement and give our forwards a better look at it.
"We had enough inside-50s to control the game but we just didn't give our forwards the best looks at it so they could capitalise on their skill-sets and match-ups that they had."
When the Tasmanian representative team defeated Queensland last month, nine North Launceston players took part.
With Saturday's upcoming game being played on their home deck, don't be surprised if a couple more find their way into the side.
