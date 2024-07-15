Raiders miss out on Australian Test spinner, Tasmanian Tigers recruits

The Tasmanian Tigers' latest signings for the men's team have been allocated their club sides for the upcoming season.
Australian Test spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, NSW 19-year-old Rafael MacMillan and Queenslander Will Prestwidge were each allocated their club sides by Cricket Tasmania following their respective moves to the state.
A Left-arm orthodox, Kuhnemann was part of Australia's unsuccessful tour of India last year, playing three Test matches and taking one five-wicket haul.
Should he be available, Kuhnemann will suit up for Clarence, while MacMillan has joined North Hobart and Prestwidge South Hobart-Sandy Bay.
The Greater Northern Raiders have Billy Stanlake and George Town-born Riverside product Aidan O'Connor in their ranks, while a potential move could be on the cards for Jarrod Freeman.
Having played a game for Mowbray last season, the spin-bowling all-rounder has taken a mental health break from the Tigers and may be approached by the Raiders should he leave his current club side Lindisfarne.
Kuhnemann said whatever happens, he hopes Freeman's situation can improve.
"It's sad to hear about Jarrod, I hope he gets all the help he can get to get back on track, he's a lovely fella and good cricketer," he said.
MacMillan was a regular member of the Australian under-19s team which O'Connor joined for the World Cup in South Africa earlier this year and the right-arm off-break will be in a battle with Kuhnemann to fill the gap left behind by Freeman.
