Westbury Town Common parkrun celebrates 100th event with record results

An award-winning Westbury event reached a major milestone last weekend as runners of all ages hit the Town Common.
Starting in July 2022 and taking place on almost every week since, the Westbury Town Common parkrun held its 100th challenge on Saturday.
More than 50 competitors lined up for the event, with three runners achieving their personal best times.
Their accomplishments pushed the parkrun to a flat 1000 personal bests over its two-year history, just in time for the century race.
Event director Mark McGovern said the run was created to fill a void in community activities around Westbury.
"I'd done some parkruns before and noticed there wasn't one in the Meander Valley. I tended to have to travel to either Launceston or Devonport to do an event," he said.
"People had looked into it before, but for various reasons, they weren't able to get it up and running."
A three lap, five kilometre track was created on the Westbury Town Common's gravel paths, with volunteers onsite every week to keep things running smoothly.
It went on to be recognised at the Meander Valley Council's volunteer awards in January, taking out the title for community event of the year.
Mr McGovern said the parkrun had received significant growth, particularly in the past summer.
"Our average is about 50 (people), but from the new year when the weather was good, we were getting numbers around 70 to 80 quite regularly," he said.
"It has dropped off a bit now with the colder weather, but we did get a 70 a couple of weeks ago."
More than 1200 people have taken part in the parkrun over its 100 events, amounting to 5201 runs which cover a total distance of 26,005 km.
Although 'run' may be in the name, entrants are allowed to take the five km at their own pace.
"Parkrun prides itself on its inclusivity. It's not a race, it's a community event," Mr McGovern said.
"So we just try to encourage anyone, regardless of fitness level, to come along.
"We're really happy with the way the community's embraced it."
