How a sought-after Launceston coach helped Afghanistan create history

Shane McDermott has been around the world with his cricket career since his time at Launceston, and his latest achievement may be his finest yet.
The 43-year-old has been Afghanistan's fielding coach since February, leading the side to the second-best fielding percentage at the Twenty20 World Cup, where they reached the semi-finals for the first time.
"As a coach, being part of a World Cup is always an incredible experience as it is the ultimate challenge for both players and coaches," he said.
"Performances come under intense scrutiny, and the opportunity to measure yourself and your team against the best in the world is invaluable.
"Having participated in numerous World Cups and Asia Cups, this has undoubtedly been the pinnacle of my coaching career so far.
"The Afghanistan team and support staff work harder than any team I've been fortunate enough to be involved with, and witnessing them achieve world firsts at such a prestigious tournament was truly remarkable.
"Being part of such emotion and seeing the players live their dreams is why I do what I do, and it was an experience I will cherish forever."
A former St Patrick's College student, McDermott was Cricket Tasmania's game development officer in the early 2000s, something he credited as the best foundation for his career.
Mentored by the likes of Luke McCormack, Ali De Winter and Tim Coyle, he played for Launceston alongside players such as David Boon, Chris Bassano, Anthony Rist, Justin Miller, Scott Mason and Jade Selby.
Working his way up to a role with Cricket Australia, McDermott spent time with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh before being contacted by Afghanistan coach Jonathon Trott.
"I've been fortunate to have full support from Trotty and the support staff in rebuilding our competence and confidence, especially in the field," he said.
"I believe this helped us reach the finals, and I hope our work-ethic, courage, skill, and dedication to this aspect of development can continue long into the future with the aim of being the world's best.
"Full credit to the management of Jonathan Trott and his passion for our boys. As an international player, he has transitioned seamlessly to coaching, and I'm loving the great environment we are creating."
As part of his role, McDermott enjoys helping those around him develop, thrive and achieve goals.
However, it hasn't always been easy, missing the death of his mother during COVID.
Now based in Adelaide, he hasn't given up hope of coaching within Australia in the future.
"I love Australia and hope that one day I will find another opportunity at home that can help cricket and those within the game," he said.
"I try to visit my dad in Launceston as often as possible and always cherish my time and relationships in Tasmania and Tasmanian cricket."
