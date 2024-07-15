The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League
Opinion

Tiki-taka and Brexit football: Euros festival should make Australia jealous

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated July 15 2024 - 2:56pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spain played a perfect tournament, while it was one comeback too many for England. Picture X
Spain played a perfect tournament, while it was one comeback too many for England. Picture X

It was just after 10.30pm in Berlin as England's goal-scorer, Cole Palmer, stood over a corner kick knowing that his beautiful left-footed finish from distance would count for nothing if he could not deliver a solid set-piece.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.