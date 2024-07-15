Tiki-taka and Brexit football: Euros festival should make Australia jealous

It was just after 10.30pm in Berlin as England's goal-scorer, Cole Palmer, stood over a corner kick knowing that his beautiful left-footed finish from distance would count for nothing if he could not deliver a solid set-piece.
England and Spain fans in the stadium and at home looked in unison at the scoreboard, counting each second.
Spain two, England one, 89:10.
For the three-times champion Spanish, that clock was moving at a snail's pace, yet somewhat remarkably, English fans were imploring it to slow down as it seemed to jump ahead at light speed.
After (roughly) 4740 minutes and down to its 51st and final match, the 2024 European Championships winners would be decided by the outcome of this corner.
A well-flighted ball was whipped in, English kids and adults living in the heart of London held their breath, as too did those living in Launceston I'm sure.
Declan Rice, unmarked, attacked the ball with the full force of his head.
Irish spectators likely watched on thinking, 'he should be playing for us'.
It hits goalkeeper Unai Simon's gloves hard.
A proud member of Athletic Club, a team based in the Biscay Province capital of Bilbao in which only Basque players can play for, Simon has been there since 2016 and has refused offers from bigger, more successful clubs due to his heritage pride.
The ball popped up in the air nicely for Cote d'Ivoire-born England defender Marc Guehi, who was presented an opportunity save his country from an unprecedented second-consecutive Euros defeat.
This time, Simon could not be there.
As the Crystal Palace centre-back headed it on goal, it was not only Spanish hearts that had stopped.
Those in Scotland and Wales for a brief moment had to envisage a world in which the 'Football's Coming Home' tune would be blasted for seemingly eternity - a nightmare I'm sure.
But on the goal-line stood Dani Olmo.
Named one of six Golden Boot winners for the tournament, Olmo might not have been on the pitch had teammate Pedri not injured his knee earlier in the tournament.
But he had, and Olmo was there to head the ball away in determination and elation.
Rice quickly reacted but headed high and wide for a goal-kick.
The Three Lions' hopes of their first European Championship trophy - and their first of any kind since the 1966 World Cup - had vanished.
I'd like to take this moment to say thank you for staying with me as I finally reach my point.
All of that happened in 10 seconds and yet it involved directly or indirectly seven countries - I won't even mention the other 22 national teams involved in the Germany-hosted tournament - in such a way that speaks to what is so brilliant about these sporting festivals.
And they are something Australia rarely gets to experience.
While I'm not advocating for Australia to split off into 44 separate countries, form unique cultures and have numerous wars with each other over 100s of years, I do watch the Euros, and to an extent Copa America, with a pitiful sense of jealousy.
It is a feeling that has only come to me after the 2023 Women's World Cup when the Matildas claimed the nation's heart in a way that maybe only the 2000 Sydney Olympics has replicated.
Sporting festivals that bring upwards of 20 nations together have a beautifully cultural feel to them.
There is each nation's specific colour(s), heroic and iconic athletes, distinct cultural styles and on and off-field traditions.
Spain's red-shirted cheering and dancing fans watched their technically brilliant, tiki-taka-passing players dominate possession and play with flair.
While the white cloud of face-painted English fans sung timeless national chants with renewed hope that Gareth Southgate's men could graduate from Brexit football to a drought-breaking trophy.
It is a celebration of 'football', of sport, of country, of life.
Last year, the Matildas made even the most AFL-loving, women's-sport-doesn't-matter-spouting members of the Australian community get caught up in the excitement and the pride.
We even watched England lose to Spain in the final of that too in large numbers.
It seems Europe gets this opportunity every couple of years.
And yes there are of course downsides; public transport always struggles and there is often disappointing occurrences of racism and/or drunkenness, but it all seems to get washed out in the long run.
I also don't know the solution to this issue, I am not suggesting we follow Eurovision's version of what Europe is.
I'm just jealous.
