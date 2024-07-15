Devils make case for training facility as community decides its fate

Since Wednesday, July 10, Clarence residents have been asked to vote on the future of the Tasmania Devils.
Hoping for it to be their base of operations, Tasmania Football Club announced last year that their preferred training and administration facilities site is at Rosny Parklands and/or Charles Hand Park.
Now, they await their fate.
But that doesn't mean they can't help their case along.
On Friday afternoon, the club released an email which explained the purpose of the facility, the importance of it to a club's functionality and its connection with the community, while also pointing to examples from other clubs.
Executive director Kath McCann said the more the public were informed, the better outcome for all involved.
"One of the things about the training and administration facilities - because Tasmania has never seen a piece of infrastructure like that - we recognise that there are some gaps in understanding around what the facilities include and the benefits that they can deliver," she said.
"Not just obviously from a club perspective, but importantly, for the broader community.
"We think it's important that we really give our members in the broader community as much information we can, just so that they can really understand and appreciate this infrastructure and what it can create and what it will create."
McCann stressed that missing out on a place to base their club out of altogether was not an option, due to the growing size of the club.
"The training facilities are essential for the club, it's a critical piece of infrastructure, it's our home base," she said.
"It's our workplace, not only for our athletes, and that will include many teams, including AFL, AFLW, VFL, VFLW, and the talent academy, but also our off-field staff.
"There'll be up to 150 of those that will reside there in terms of their day-to-day work, so it is important that we get the infrastructure right, because it will be a cornerstone piece of our success on and off the field."
As a result, the club do have a contingency plan.
Should the electorate vote against the proposed development site, the club will next target Kingborough's Twin Ovals, with planning already under way.
"From the club's perspective, we have nominated Rosny Parklands as our preferred site, but we've publicly stated on a number of occasions that we're still - through the state government who are the developer of the infrastructure - undertaking further due diligence to gain all the necessary information," she said.
While this latest hurdle is still yet to be jumped, McCann said recent progress had been encouraging for the club.
"To ensure that all of the infrastructure is progressing in a timely manner to meet the timeframes that we're aiming to launch is important," she said.
"It's also really important for the community to see that development and to recognise the investment that's being made and how it will benefit not just Tasmania Football Club, but other tenants of infrastructure and the community more broadly.
"The last few weeks have been particularly energising for the club to see the progress that's been made.
"There's still a lot of work to do, but we're really confident with the way all of the infrastructure projects are heading."
The poll closes on Thursday, August 8, with the counting of ballot papers and progressive results occurring on Friday, August 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.