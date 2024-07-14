Police find hikers 'cold but well' after beacon activated overnight

Three missing walkers have been found "cold, but well" in the Walls of Jerusalem area.
Police at 6.01am on July 15 said the missing walkers were found overnight.
"Eight members attached to Police Search and Rescue, SES and paramedics walked into the area and located them," police said.
"They were cold, but well.
"Due to the inclement weather conditions, they have stayed with the walkers overnight, providing them with food and provisions to keep warm.
"Attempts will be made to retrieve them by helicopter this morning, depending on the weather."
The mission followed a personal locator beacon being activated in the national park on July 14.
Police at 7pm said the walkers were two adults and a child.
Conditions were not suitable for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, so a ground search was organised.
