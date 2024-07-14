Weather warnings revised, Deloraine and Cressy now due a buffeting

A severe weather warning for the southeast and east of the state is cancelled, however parts of Tasmania are still due a buffeting.
The State Emergency Services (SES) says elevated areas of North East Tasmania, including Deloraine, Cressy, Meander and Mathinna, are set to face damaging winds throughout Monday, July 15.
The south to southwesterly winds are set to average 60-70kmh, with peak gusts of up to 120kmh expected throughout the day however these are likely to ease into the early afternoon.
Those living along the St Pauls River between Avoca and Royal George should also be aware minor flooding is expected over the next 24 hours.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises driving may be dangerous, and properties, livestock, crops and equipment in low-lying areas may be affected or isolated by floodwaters.
Those with flood emergency plans should check them now, and be prepared to leave conditions worsen.
The State Emergency Service advises that people impacted by the wind warning should:
