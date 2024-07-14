A little-known chapter of Tassie history

Good morning,
They were the shots heard around the world. Here is the latest on what the FBI is calling an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump at a rally on Sunday.
Turning back to Tasmania, Ben Seeder tells us how our island played host to Italian prisoners of war in a little-known chapter of the state's history.
Arts reporter Declan Durrant has weighed in on the administration of retailer Booktopia, and what it will mean for regional readers.
Health Minister Guy Barnett was also in Launceston Sunday afternoon to announce mobile dental services on the East Coast will be expanded ahead of schedule, after successful negotiations with the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Hope you've battened down the hatches, as rainy weather is set to make a return after a brief reprieve.
Joe Colbrook, Journalist
