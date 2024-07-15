'A pretty niche sort of automobile': Display celebrates cars born from jets

A septet of Swedish cars - a testament to five decades of motoring history - is now on display at Launceston's motoring Mecca.
The 'Saab - Born From Jets' feature theme display at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania charts the rise and fall of the auto maker, from its early days to its ignominious end in bankruptcy.
Museum assistant Finn Bosworth said the cars, all from private collections in Tasmania and built between 1961 and 2011, attracted something of a cult following.
"They're a pretty niche sort of automobile," Mr Bosworth said.
"But, there's a lot of people who are into Saabs, believe it or not, because they are quite interesting.
"They were founded by an aeroplane manufacturer, to compete with German cars in the Swedish market - things like the Beetle."
Saab was founded in 1937 as Svenska Aeroplan Aktiebolaget, and the company began developing cars in 1945.
The first of these - the Saab 92, named as it was the next production model after the Saab 91 aircraft - began rolling off the production line in 1949.
The earliest model on display at the museum, the two-stroke powered Saab 96, began production in the 1960s and sold more than half a million units.
This was followed by the 99, 9000 and 900 models - the latter being the manufacturer's most-sold model and heralded by erstwhile Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May as "fantastic" cars.
The company was owned by General Motors from 2000-2010, and it was sold to Dutch sports car brand Spyker before going bankrupt in 2011.
Mr Bosworth spent weeks compiling information about each of the cars on display, poring over magazines and websites.
He said there were some stand-out models on display.
"The 900 Turbo is pretty interesting, because it's one of the first turbocharged road cars," Mr Bosworth said.
"The 9000 is interesting, too, especially being the Carlsson model. They're based on same platform as the Alfa Romeo 164."
Saab vehicles remain in production, however you will not see any new models on the road.
The Saab JAS 39 Gripen forms the backbone of the Swedish Air Force, and inherits its role from the Draken - the first Western European-built aircraft to exceed Mach 2 - and the Viggen.
The cars comprising the 'Saab - Born From Jets' display will remain at the museum over the coming months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.