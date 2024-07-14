State's weather takes another turn, SES warns travellers to 'stay safe'

The State Emergency Service has warned Tasmanians to be prepared for potentially heavy rainfall and damaging winds in coming days as The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a "significant weather system".
"We are advising everyone to be prepared and stay informed of the conditions," said Cheryl Ames, the acting SES assistant director of operations and resources.
The weather system began crossing the state early on July 14, and is expected to continue over the coming days with forecast rainfall totals of 20-50mm in eastern and southeastern Tasmania.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted some isolated, elevated areas may receive totals of 80-100mm, with the potential for minor flooding in areas prone to the impacts of heavy rainfall.
The SES is preparing for the weather, and has encouraged the community to do the same, particularly those families on school holidays who are travelling or planning outdoor activities.
"We encourage everyone to make safe and sensible decisions and keep informed about the weather conditions when planning for the next few days," " Ms Ames said.
"If you have to drive during the next couple of days, please remember advice from Tasmania Police to be safe on the roads, slow down, put your headlights on, and never drive through flood water on the roads."
The State Emergency Service advises close supervision of children; pet and livestock management; to avoid damaged trees or downed power lines; the securing of outdoor items including furniture and play equipment; and preparation in case of power outages.
The warnings come off the back of a mercurial month for the state's weather, with major lows in parts of Tasmania - like Liawenee's July 3 record -12.9 degrees - and then temperature highs last week, like Launceston's balmy heights of 14.6 degrees.
Updates on the weather systems can be found at the Bureau of Meteorology's website.
