Doubling of waste levy a 'broken promise' to boost living costs pain: Labor

Labor has accused the state government of breaking its promise not to raise taxes, after state levies on rubbish waste doubled from July 1.
But the government has hit back, saying the levy only increased as part of a scheduled rise formulated with its introduction in 2022, and was not a new tax.
Under legislation from that year, councils began to pay an extra levy of $20 per tonne of waste collected - a landfill levy that Labor quickly characterised as a 'bin tax'.
But a senior government minister said the levy increase had been planned from the start as part of efforts to reduce the amount of waste going to Tasmanian landfills.
"This is all about making sure that we get an outcome that is environmentally sensible and sustainable for the community," Attorney-General Guy Barnett said on Sunday.
The landfill levy increased from $20 per tonne last year to $44.88 per tonne from July this year, with a further increase scheduled in 2026.
While the levy that councils pay to the state has doubled, the effect on ratepayers appeared to be less severe - one southern council boosted its curb-side bin collection rates from $302 to $322 this year.
Labor Pembroke MLC Luke Edmunds said the doubling of the "bin tax" would make life more difficult for Tasmanians already struggling with the cost of living.
"The Liberal-Lambie Coalition is raising taxes on Tasmanians to prop up their busted budget, with a jacked up bin tax set to increase council rates and the cost of the going to the tip," he said on Sunday.
"Last year the Liberals raised $8.5 million through their new, unfair bin tax. They have doubled it to more than $17 million this year, and will increase it again to more than $25 million a year by 2026."
Mr Barnett dismissed Labor's criticism.
"In terms of Labor - they're just relentlessly negative, and they're just sniping again from the side lines."
Environment Minister Nick Duigan said "Labor is all snipe, no solutions, so it is typical they do not support the diversion of waste from landfill.
"The waste levy is 100 per cent re-invested back into the waste and resource recovery sector, providing jobs and more importantly, supporting 210,000 tonnes of waste per year to be diverted from landfill."
At the time of its introduction, former Environment Minister Roger Jaensch said the landfill levy would cut waste and help fund the state's circular economy.
In a 2022 opinion piece, Mr Jaensch wrote that the landfill levy would "encourage the diversion of materials from landfill and drive investment in alternatives".
"So more materials will be recovered from waste streams and turned into new and valuable products."
