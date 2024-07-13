'Full suite' of oral health services coming to East Coast imminently

Better dental care is coming to Tasmania's East Coast, after an agreement was struck between the state government and the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).
Originally slated to begin late 2025, mobile clinics will begin offering oral health services to concession card holders and children from St Helens to Nubeena ahead of schedule.
The RFDS already operates limited mobile clinics and a fixed clinic in the region.
RFDS Tasmania chief executive officer Nicole Henty said the organisation was grateful for state government funding which would allow more East Coast residents to access the same quality of care as those in the cities.
"We have fixed clinics located in Swansea, and they are complimented by our mobile dental clinics which are traveling up and down the coast," she said.
"It's a full course of care that's provided in both the fixed and mobile setting.
"The vehicles are fully decked out with a professional chair, an X-ray unit and a reprocessing unit. So we're able to offer a full suite of services."
A similar program began servicing the West Coast in 2021, and since then RFDS staff have provided about 1230 visits and delivered 12,749 treatments to patients in need.
Ms Henty said over the past two years the RFDS' clinics on the East Coast had accounted for nearly 3000 visits and about 23,000 treatments, and the expanded program would "significantly" increase that figure.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said bringing forward the program expansion was the result of successful negotiations between the government and the RFDS, and would improve health outcomes.
"We definitely want to bring forward these health care services if at all possible," Mr Barnett said.
"We had those discussions with the Royal Flying Doctor Service. They're happy to oblige.
"It's part of an overall package for Tasmania we've got the West Coast with the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the East Coast as well."
There are plans to expand the services to Central Tasmania and the Huon Valley in the future.
