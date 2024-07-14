When one book closes, does another open?

I confess: I have a problem.
Well, two of them, at least. And I suppose one isn't truly "mine", in the possessive sense. The first - which I own outright - is that I buy far too many books; I can't leave the house without purchasing one.
The second, which belongs to anyone who cares, is that Australia's largest online book retailer, Booktopia, has entered voluntary administration.
In smaller towns, one could look at that as, possibly, a positive. Well, the angel's advocate says, now people will have to shop for their books locally - and no one needs to elucidate the benefits of that. Big businesses have been encroaching on our shops for far too long; it's about time David got another win over Goliath.
But let me counter.
In the last week, around the same time of the administration announcement, The New York Times released its list of the top 100 books from the first quarter of this century. The litany of literature was collated by surveying 503 novelists, nonfiction writers, poets and critics - many of them greats of our time.
As an avid reader, when I, hoping to pick up a few, went to all of our local bookstores, I found perhaps eight of that hundred - to be generous - were stocked. And many of those were the last copies, and probably one-off copies; ordered once by the store, then never again.
To be sure, there were the readily re-ordered, like George Saunders' Lincoln in the Bardo, Cormac McCarthy's The Road, Maggie O'Farrell's Hamnet, and Ian McEwan's Atonement. These obvious candidates for replenishment are certified by their bona fides - Women's Prizes, Pulitzers, Bookers - that make them almost requisite for any respectable book retailer.
But their shelf space guarantee isn't merely on critical merit, their standing belies something else: they exist at that confluence of respectability (the capital L "Literary") and the marketable. They have a consumer friendliness that something like Elena Ferrante's L'amica geniale - number one on Times' list - does not.
Now, this is no attack on marketable writing. I'm of the same opinion as Miguel de Cervantes: "There is no book so bad that it does not have something good in it." And although anyone who knows me would say I have my priggish tendencies, I'm also no purist.
I ask a simple thing: that people read. If it's not Proust, I won't turn up my nose. Reading is reading, it is connection, thinking. Henry David Thoreau called it the art "nearest to life itself". So who am I to judge who deserves to live? Posterity will sort that out. Whether Colleen Hoover (America's current most successful writer, a romance and young adult fiction pusher and also Australia's current bestseller, with more than 850,000 copies sold) will still be read in a century is no concern of mine.
Because, for now, Colleen - despite her questionable views on sexual abuse, and more questionable prose - may serve to bring a new reader to the fold of the pages. Let it be so. Hopefully they'll meet me at Gravity's Rainbow someday.
But, back to the point: in absentia of Booktopia, when it comes to the more niche, the literary literature, there isn't anywhere to find it in the likes of Launceston. Of course, that's understandable; how could a store selling only those types of goods sustain itself? The answer is it couldn't, they can't. In fact, they struggle everywhere.
Your local bookstore, mostly, will stock what sells. And that goes doubly for Australia's largest booksellers, Big W and Kmart (isn't that a depressing statistic). And what sells isn't always "good", neither academically or critically - I'm sure no one would be upset if I took a swipe at the merits of Spare by Prince Harry, which is incidentally the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.
The modern bookstore approach is a capitalistic look that tries to square art as economics. What sells? Something safe. Literature has never been about being "safe" nor about being marketable. In Australia, we have rarely understood that, which is why our literary culture has had its few successes.
To name the small band, there is our only Pulitzer winner, Patrick White; the late Clive James; the well-respected poets Gwen Harwood, Les Murray and Bruce Dawe; and the modern darlings: Christos Tsiolkas, David Malouf, Tim Winton, and Richard Flanagan.
How did they become great writers? Mostly by reading great stuff, past and contemporary. So, how can we foster an environment for more Flanagans? By offering up more chances to read those who inspired him, from Basho to Beckett.
The danger here is that the consumer (that abhorrent euphemism, as if humans simply eat and sleep, like beasts; I would prefer to say the reader), particularly in regional centres, has fewer avenues of purchasing literary works without Booktopia. It was pivotal in providing accessibility to those kinds of works - and yes, Amazon may provide similar services, but I'm not sure anyone should promote them; they're as bad at monolithic selling with their algorithms as the others. And that doesn't touch upon Booktopia's importance in helping nascent Australian writers find an audience, either.
Hopefully someone snaps it up and keeps it running, or the company buoys with the help of the administrators. But the finer point is that when one business is keeping a great degree of the literary market afloat, it may behove to address the larger problem.
It may be grandiose to say that Booktopia is, in this instance, a bellwether for what could be a stagnant and lacking literary credibility in this country. But I'm happy to make the claim. No matter if you read novels, poetry, non-fiction or otherwise, writing is our culture, it is the world's culture. I want my countrymen to read more, to have the chance to do so.
Because if no one buys good books, no one will write them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.