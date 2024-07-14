When one book closes, does another open?

The danger here is that the consumer (that abhorrent euphemism, as if humans simply eat and sleep, like beasts; I would prefer to say the reader), particularly in regional centres, has fewer avenues of purchasing literary works without Booktopia. It was pivotal in providing accessibility to those kinds of works - and yes, Amazon may provide similar services, but I'm not sure anyone should promote them; they're as bad at monolithic selling with their algorithms as the others. And that doesn't touch upon Booktopia's importance in helping nascent Australian writers find an audience, either.