Rocherlea's 'Energizer bunny' adding to flag-winning forward-line in big way

Kicking 17 goals in the last four weeks, Rocherlea have unearthed a major talent in Dartaynan Bantick.
Returning to his junior club after a stint at Cygnet, the 22-year-old added five goals to his tally in the side's important 57-point win over Bridgenorth on Saturday.
"He's had a really big month of footy, I think he's been kicking bags pretty much every week for the past three or four weeks which has been excellent for us," coach Josh Ponting said.
"We think we've got a pretty potent forward-line and it helps with the likes of Dartaynan, Zane Brown, Bailey Wells going through there with a few other smaller boys, you need three or four really good small defenders to match up on them.
"One of them will be a mismatch every week and he's been reaping the rewards which has been great.
"He's really good in the air for his size, he hits the ground like a cat and he's got really good goal sense, so once he gets on top, he's really hard to control."
The gun recruit has family ties at the club through Dakota Bannister and Brayden Claridge, making the move back a seamless one.
Ponting described Bantick as an Energizer bunny that gets the boys up and about, adding valuable skill to a premiership-winning forward-line.
Saturday's win has the Tigers in third with a hold on the double-chance come finals time.
Having played a game less than Bridgenorth, they sit on the same amount of points with a percentage of 167.65 - slightly above the Parrots' 144.02.
"We don't want to drop a game going into finals as it is but we just knew this month of footy is going to be huge," Ponting said.
"We started that off in the right way on Saturday and we're looking forward to each contest as it comes with Hillwood and Longford next."
