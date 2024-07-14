'Each game is a final': NTFA division one season to go down to the wire

With just a month left in the roster season, the NTFA division one ladder is set to mimic a game of snakes and ladders.
While Lilydale and Old Scotch's mouth-watering round 16 battle will likely determine the minor premiership and which club earns a bye in week one of finals, it could be argued the more exciting battles will be happening directly beneath them.
For third-placed Perth (9-4, 160.52 percentage), fourth Old Launcestonians (9-4, 126.75), fifth Bridport (8-5, 141.96) and sixth East Coast (7-6, 125.07), every game from now on is must-win.
While the coveted third spot gives a club a qualifying final berth and a second chance should they lose, teams would gladly accept an elimination final (fourth versus fifth) over the worst outcome - sitting one spot out of finals.
It is the spot the Swans find themselves in for the time being after they were beaten 13.12 (90) to 8.9 (57) by Lilydale on Saturday, compounded by Bridport's mammoth 32. 21 (213) to 0.1 (1) thumping of UTAS.
Both Perth and OLs won with ease against Evandale and Meander Valley respectively.
The Seagulls' percentage-boosting win might prove critically important in their finals bid, with coach Andrew Philpott admitting he put the challenge to his side at the main break to increase their lead.
"At half-time we only had 12 goals and I thought the second quarter was a bit ordinary, so I put it to the boys to be better and kick more accurately in the second half," he said.
"You don't want to miss finals through percentage."
And they responded.
Kicking 20 second-half goals, the Seagulls' output was led by key forward Matthew Taylor who booted 14 of his own - effectively one third of his tally of 43 for the year.
But with that result behind them, Philpott stressed that he does not want to rely on percentage.
"We've just got to keep winning, if we win the next three, we play finals," he said.
And while the league takes a weekend off for the Tasmanian representative games at UTAS Stadium next weekend, Bridport's run home is no cake walk.
A home game against Perth, followed by a trip to St Pats and then finally a return home to face OLs means there will plenty of finals intensity with at least two of those games presenting potential elimination final-like consequences for the loser.
"Each game is a final for us, we've got three finals in front of us before we even think about playing finals," Philpott continued.
"All our focus down here is purely on Perth, we know there's more games to come, but right now the boys are just concentrating on beating Perth and putting us in a good spot to finish the year off."
Following their trip to Bridport, the Magpies take on the Lions before a blockbuster final-round clash with OLs.
Last time the sides played, the result was decided beyond the final siren.
Ahead of that contest, the Blues will face Old Scotch and Evandale.
While for the Swans, trips to bottom-placed sides UTAS and Meander Valley offer the chance for made up ground in both points and percentage, before a tough home game against the Thistles rounds out their roster campaign.
