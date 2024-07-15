Mammoth subdivision approved despite Pinsley Drive 'pinch point' concerns

A 53-lot subdivision at St Leonards has been given the go-ahead, despite concerns temporary road arrangements will lead to a "pinch point" at Pinsley Drive.
The application to divide 169 St Leonards Road into the 53-lots, to be accessed via the residential cul-de-sac in the short term, was tabled at the City of Launceston council meeting on July 11.
As part of the application, off-street parking bays will be built along Pinsley Drive to allow two-way traffic and parking, and new turning lanes will be painted on the side street and St Leonards Road.
Resident Abby Turner told councillors they could "do what they want" when it came time to vote on the development application, but said they did not fully understand the extent of the traffic issues.
She said thanks to nearby industrial estates and the Northern Athletics Centre the street was becoming clogged with cars.
This would not be remedied by the new parking bays, and created risks to motorists pulling onto St Leonards Road.
"We pull out of Pinsley Drive and we are faced with an industrial driveway on the north and south side on the opposing side of Pinsley Drive," Ms Turner said.
"At times this has trucks pulling out in both directions while we are watching vehicles traveling at 60 kmh in one direction and 70 kmh in the other with restricted parking view.
"I don't see how adding more vehicles to this situation is practical ... I don't see how adding another entrance onto St Leonards Road can be an issue."
Planning documents state accessing the subdivision via Pinsley Drive - a short term solution until other roads are built on nearby lots - was the only viable option due to terrain constraints when accessing the lot from St Leonards Road.
Most councillors were supportive of the application, but said they "heard" the concerns of residents.
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said large-scale developments often created "pinch points" for people, but based on the information councillors and planning officers had there was no reason to reject the proposal.
Cr McKenzie said the development would open up much-needed residential land.
"It's clear through the process that's been gone through and the comments that have been made to respond to representors that there's been a lot of work done in regards to the Pinsley Drive conversation," he said.
"I don't drive in and out of Pinsley Drive every day. So therefore, I don't know.
"But our traffic engineers who have been assessing road traffic movements for many years and provide advice to us in relation to all of these matters, providing us that this works and will continue to work."
Cr McKenzie said more work needed to be done to "get ahead" of traffic issues rather than solving issues after the fact.
However, councillor Tim Walker said the approach to traffic management was short-sighted, and if future subdivisions were approved as planned the problem would only worsen.
"While we can't really consider future subdivisions in this decision, it would appear that there will be impacts from the future," Cr Walker said.
"Likewise, we can't consider the need for housing in this decision either even if some people may wish to mention that is the reason why we should be supporting this.
"The bare bones of it for me comes down to, not so much the amount of cars moving in Pinsley Drive, but it's the increase in exits from there on St Leonards Road."
The development application was approved with Cr Walker casting the sole dissenting vote.
Councillors Joe Pentridge and Susie Cai recused themselves from discussions due to conflicts of interest.
