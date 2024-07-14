Swaby silences, strikes twice as City, Riverside record big South wins

Launceston City have showed they belong among NPL Tasmania's elite after they stunned league-leaders South Hobart 4-2.
Playing at their home of Prospect Park, City were wearing specially-designed kits in support of sponsors TassieCare - a disability services and support organisation - and played a striking brand of football to match the colourful design.
They inflicted South Hobart's first defeat of the season thanks to some brilliant attacking play, started by Joel Stone's outside-of-the-boot, picture-perfect through-ball to Thierry Swaby who finished with aplomb.
Trailing 2-1, it was Swaby's time to demonstrate his flair as he curled one from the left wing into the right corner of the opponent's goal.
He then turned provider in the 72nd minute, with his pass across the box smartly stepped over by Ayouba Kanneh, before Stone neatly tucked the ball into the back of the net.
Their final blow came on the counter-attack as South Hobart chased a late equaliser for the second week in a row, with substitute Mana Yawngtun completing the brilliant evening of highlight goals.
With open space ahead, the winger raced towards the left edge of the box before cutting inside and whipping a vicious curling shot into the top-left of the goal.
Such a convincing display left coach Daniel Syson proud of his side's effort.
"I didn't think we were too bad for the first half, but after that I feel like we settled into the game and we really carried out our game-plan effectively and defended extremely well," he said.
Syson added that performances like these need to become more of a regular thing, but having them in the first place will have a lot of positives moving forward.
"Mentally it gives a lot to the group," he said.
"When you look at Kingborough, for instance, they've got a squad of 25-year-old-plus players and with that they've gone through adversity, they've gone through experiences, and they are able to win the really tight games, even if they're behind.
"At some point, as a player, you have to experiences big moments and I think our players are at the age where they're experiencing that now."
As for Swaby's performance, Syson said that the winger has provided the perfect blend of talent and effort to City.
"With all his ability and exceptional skill, he works extremely hard going the other way as well," he said.
"[Saturday] was a great example of when they've got to worry about three players on the last line, instead of just Thierry, it then frees him up a little bit too.
"You can't coach what he did yesterday in terms of his finish and the way he dribbles like that, but he's still not exempt from doing his role.
"Last week he trained exceptionally well, to a level where you had a good feeling that he was going to perform well."
Riverside have continued their impressive upturn in form with an impressive 2-1 win at Clarence.
Matias Rodriguez was at his acrobatic best 11 minutes into the contest, pouncing on an ill-directed punch from the Zebras' goalkeeper.
Leaping horizontally before striking the ball mid-air with his right boot, the goal drew surprise from the home crowd and delight from the visitors as they celebrated their early lead.
A careless tackle just inside the penalty-box presented a perfect opportunity for Olympic to double their lead, and Gedi Krusa made no mistake with his spot-kick just five minutes after half-time.
It probably should have been a clean-sheet for Riverside too, but miscommunication between 'keeper and skipper Daniel Nash and his defenders resulted in a collision and then an open goal for Clarence's Kyle Vincent to knock the ball in.
The three points come after Riverside found themselves within minutes of beating South last week.
And Syson believed the talent gap between the North and the rest of the competition has been decreasing.
"We're trying to build a system at City, you've got to have principles, you've got to have a game model, and you've got to bring the right players in," he said.
"It is hard sometimes in the North because there is a lot of competition for local players ... that just comes down to the standard of your program as well and what can you offer internally in terms of how they feel at training and the standards.
"You are competing against Davenport for instance, where you look at the training facilities they train on every night of the week, whereas we're training on a pitch which isn't in great condition.
"When your team's down south, it's a bit more exciting for younger players to want to live there because Hobart's a bigger city, there's more to do, but here you can only try and strengthen your own program and try and give the players something that they're excited about.
"We have a lot of boys already talking about wanting to stay for next season so that's a great sign and it shows that the North are catching with the South a little bit more now, it's much more of an even comp than it has previously been."
Elsewhere, it was a second-straight week of collapsed resistance from Launceston United, who were level with Kingborough after 40 minutes but succumbed to a 6-0 defeat.
It was a mixed day for the Northern clubs in the Women's Super League as Riverside visited Taroona and Launceston United hosted Kingborough.
The league newcomers were beaten 3-0 by the home side, though the scoreline reflects harshly.
Holding the contest to 0-0 after 70 minutes, a late flurry of goals for Taroona gave the side their first win of the season, while Riverside move to the bottom of the table and are still waiting for their first win.
United drew 2-2 with Kingborough in a classic game of two halves.
Opening the scoring within two minutes of the first whistle, United led 2-0 not long after 10 and looked odds on to make up ground on the third-placed Southern Lions.
But the second 45 belonged to the visitors, with goals in the 48th and 67th minutes ensuring a point for each side.
